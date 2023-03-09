Everything You Need to Know About Gates Of Olympus

The Gates of Olympus slot has captured players’ attention worldwide. This slot merges Ancient-Greek mythology with modern slot gameplay to create a truly unique and fun gaming experience. Developed by Pragmatic Play, this slot is based around the ‘win all ways’ mechanic.

With stunning graphics, exciting gameplay, and multiple bonus features, it’s not hard to see why this has become an incredibly popular slot. In this article, we will review everything about this game, from bonus features to strategies on how to increase your chances of winning.

Gates of Olympus Slot Theme

Gates of Olympus is based on Ancient Greek and centres around, as the name suggests, the Greek god Olympus. The game takes you to his golden palace. There is a shiny, golden floor, as well as other golden buildings, in the background. Olympus himself also stands by the reel as you hope to win his prizes.

The reel itself contains many unique symbols, including jewels of many different colours, as well as treasury items, including golden goblets, rings and hourglasses. The game is jam-packed with incredible visuals and has animations, including lightning bolts striking the reels and more.

Gates of Olympus Soundtrack and Music

Gates of Olympus accompanies its beautiful graphics with a stellar soundtrack. The game features an epic soundtrack that plays while you spin. The music is the perfect fit for this action-packed game and has you feeling like you’re on a quest through Ancient Greece.

The soundtrack and music build and get more intense when you make winning combinations and enter bonus rounds to add excitement to the overall experience. The music fits the tone perfectly and, especially when paired with other sound effects and animations, makes for a very interesting addition to this slot.

How to Play Gates of Olympus

Gates of Olympus offers players an exciting gameplay experience with its Ancient Greek theme. The game features five reels and 20 paylines, and players can place bets ranging from 20p to £100 per spin. The game has various bonus features, including wild symbols, free spins, and a bonus game where players can win up to 500 times their bet.

To play the game, simply place your bet and spin the reels. Matching symbols pay from left to right, and the game’s control panel makes it easy to adjust your wager, activate the autoplay feature, and access the pay table. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new online slots, Gates of Olympus is an entertaining and lucrative game that is sure to keep you entertained.

Gates of Olympus Paytable

The pay table in Gates of Olympus is a crucial aspect of the game as it showcases all the symbols and their corresponding payouts. The symbols include different shaped and coloured jewels. The higher-paying symbols include goblets, rings, hourglasses, and crowns. There are also multiplier symbols. These symbols range from x2 and x500, and when they are involved with a win, they take effect to increase your winnings.

No modern slot is complete without a free spin round, and this game’s free spins symbol is represented by Olympus himself. If you land three or more of these symbols, the round is triggered, and you are given 15 free spins as well as a multiplier based on how many symbols you landed. It is important to check the pay table to understand the different symbols and their payouts, as well as to learn the game’s bonus features and how they can enhance your chances of winning big.

Gates of Olympus RTP and Volatility

The Return to Player (RTP) and volatility of a slot game are important factors that should be considered before playing. The RTP is a percentage that shows a player how much money they can expect to earn over a long period of time. The RTP of Gates of Olympus is 96.5%, meaning that if a player were to wager £100, then they can expect to win back £96.50. The volatility of a slot game, also known as the ‘risk level’, indicates how frequently and how much the game pays out.

Gates of Olympus is a high-volatility game meaning that wins are much less frequent than in other games; however, the wins that do come around can be potentially much larger than in other slot games. Understanding these factors can help players choose their budget and develop a strategy, as well as ultimately decide whether or not the slot is for them to begin with. It’s important to note that RTP is only theoretical, and no payouts are guaranteed. There’s a chance to win more, but also a possibility of winning less.

Gates of Olympus Demo

Like most online slot games, Gates of Olympus has its very own demo you can try for free. We believe demos are extremely useful for getting to grips with the gameplay, developing strategies and seeing if it really is for you. What makes it all better is you can play the demo without having to worry about any losses, meaning you can save your hard-earned money for when you’re ready to play with real wagers, and you know the game is right for you.

Summary

In conclusion, gates of Olympus is a highly popular slot game that offers a unique blend of classic Greek mythology and modern technology. With a high RTP of 96.5% and high volatility, players can expect a thrilling gaming experience with the potential for bug wins. The game features a range of bonuses, excellent graphics, and a fitting soundtrack. Whether you are a seasoned slots player or just starting out, Gates of Olympus is a must-try game. It is always important to set a budget and understand the RTP and volatility before playing any slot game, and Gates of Olympus is no exception. Remember always to gamble responsibly and never to chase losses to ensure your fun gaming experience stays that way. So, gear up for an epic journey through the Gates of Olympus and see if you have what it takes to win big.

