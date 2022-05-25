Everything You Need to Know About BetAndYou India

By

The bookmaker started its operations in 2010. Initially, the company focused on bettors in the Turkish and Asian markets. Today, it has a presence in Africa, CIS countries, and several other regions. The owner, Tutkia Ltd, has acquired the right to operate on the island of Curaçao. As the betandyou review shows, the main advantages of the bookmaker’s office include high odds, wide lines, 24-hour support, and lucrative bonus offers. Bettors can complete the registration with a single click. The feature is available on the desktop version of the site and in the mobile app. Reviews of the company are available on topical forums and other popular resources.

Registration and Identification Procedure at Betandyou

Visitors of the resource can use the following registration methods.

Creating an account with one click the bettor chooses the country and currency of the account. By cell phone number in order to complete the registration, you must enter the code in the message. Standard registration via the email address you need to fill out the form and follow the link in the email to confirm your account. By social media account the user must be authorized in a social network or messenger.

What Betandyou Betting Company Offers

The following benefits of the bookmaker can be found in the BetAndYou review:

A wide selection of activities

Reliability in settling bets

High limits on popular activities

Guaranteed payouts

High level of service

Advantageous loyalty program

The line about sports events can be very good, with results of not only tournaments but also world events such as the UEFA Champions League, NBA, National Hockey League, etc.

Current Betandyou reviews also point out that the official website is easy to navigate and has a wide selection of bets. Betandyou offers live betting, slots, live casino, lotteries and sweepstakes. There are several deposit and withdrawal options for customers to choose from. All contentious issues are resolved by the support team.

The betandyou india company allows you to bet with cryptocurrencies, whose total number is 25. The list includes popular digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ether. There are some lesser-known ones, such as Chainlink.

Bonus Policy

All Betandyou customers, both new and existing users, are eligible for attractive promotions and bonuses. Their list includes:

First deposit bonus.

100% on deposits every Thursday.

Refunds of up to $500 for unsuccessful bets.

Gifts for birthday boys.

Promo code.

Trusted Wager Bonus.

Express bonus +10%.

Casino betandyou players receive VIP cashback and up to 150 free spins and a €1,500 welcome package. Users can choose one of the account currencies, including USD and EUR. In total, there are more than one hundred account currencies available on the site. Deposits can be made through any of the available payment systems. Withdrawals are made in the same way as deposits.

More than 40 languages are available on the official website. Support operators speak Turkish, English, and many more. Informative support is available 24 hours a day via live chat and e-mail.