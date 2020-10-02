By

If you have been involved in an automobile accident, it is critical to receive appropriate legal guidance & support so that you can be confident your rights remain protected. For the most protection, it is important to speak to an attorney about your car accident as soon as possible – after the incident, when everyone is accounted for, safe, and you have reported the automobile incident to your insurance carrier.

If you hire an attorney right after a car accident, this will also help you prepare and gather any documentation and evidence that may be needed should a lawsuit ensue, or your insurance carrier requests it. Proper legal support includes the need to investigate your accident thoroughly. This consists of a thorough review of –

The event sequence that happened before, during, and after the accident.

Injuries related to the accident and incident of all victims.

The damages owed and to whom if any.

From a legal perspective, reaching out to a legal professional quickly helps avoid dealing with the inevitable deadline set forth by the relevant statute of limitations law.

Why do Attorneys Hire Investigators in Car Accident Cases?

Under certain circumstances (and depending on the needs of the lawsuit), an attorney may ask other professionals to perform specific tasks associated with their caseload and, sometimes, outside their realm of expertise. At times, this may include an accountant, a tax expert, or a private investigator, among others.

Often, when handling an auto accident case, an attorney will seek professional help from a seasoned investigator to gather information, which may come in the form of surveillance.

Many attorneys combine their professional efforts with others in an attempt to –

Recreate the event, noting the accident’s unique aspects and factors. This might include –

Inclement Weather.

Hazardous Road Conditions.

Collect information and evidence in support of potential future claims or defense of others’ claims.

Inter view relevant parties.

Investigate the finite details and track down witnesses and expert witnesses.

What is crucial to remember is that all of this work can be accomplished while you have the opportunity to recover from any injuries caused by the automobile accident.

How Are Investigations Handled?

Automobile accidents often require evidence to be collected from a variety of locations, which may include –

Tire marks on the pavement.

Signage or traffic signal placements.

Damage to each vehicle.

Medical reports for each individual involved in the accident.

Police reports of the incident(s).

Interviews with witnesses.

The conditions of the road/street at the time of the accident, among other vital data, to name a few.

An investigator may have the expertise and knowledge to be able to pull GPS data from the automobiles involved in the accident to determine additional information and causes. Additionally, a legal investigation may include the collection of cell phone data to determine if the cell phone was involved or was a contributing cause to the accident.

The Bottom-Line

The reality is that insurance companies employ teams of attorneys who are tasked with the responsibility of assessing a claim immediately, and finding a way to minimize the cost to the insurer. In fact, insurance companies typically make minimal settlement offers quickly after an accident in the hopes that the individual is not represented legally. If unrepresented, it is more likely that the offeree would be willing to take a low-ball offer because they just do not have the knowledge as to the extent of their legal rights with regard to the car accident or the potential payments for injuries and damages to one’s vehicle.

By hiring a lawyer to investigate your accident thoroughly, you have essentially leveled the playing field. Hiring an attorney is especially crucial if you have been injured in an accident. Without the legal representation; an insurance company will do what is legally available to remit the lowest reimbursement, if any, at all.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines