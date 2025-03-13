Moneyline bets are the first type of wagers that every bettor experiences while still learning the ways of staking. If you join sites like https://1wins-korea.com/, you’ll see hundreds of daily events with moneyline odds on them. In a nutshell, these are match-winner bets, which means you’d be punting on a team to win a game.

While seemingly simple, there are some variations of these wagers you should know about. That’s why our team will break them down in this guide. From the most basic moneyline bets at 1Win Korea to those including a draw option, we’ll go through it all.

What Are Moneyline Bets and How Do They Work?

In essence, moneyline bets are the most basic option that you’ll see displayed as soon as you load 1Win or any other online bookie. As you browse available matches, you’ll see those match-winner odds displayed without even having to click on the game to explore all the markets.

These are the first options you’ll see visible, often marked as “1” or “2”, which means the home team to win or the away team to win. In some sports like football, there’s also a third option – a draw. This one is often marked as “X”.

So, placing such bets would mean you’re wagering on a certain team to win the match. Along with handicaps and totals, moneyline are the most common bet types out there and we’ll give you some examples you might see as you’re visiting the 1Win 사이트. Here are some sports for which you’ll commonly find these types of bets:

Football

Basketball

Volleyball

American Football

Futsal

Water polo

Handball

What About Individual Sports?

At 1Win bet, you’ll also find plenty of individual sports with match-winner odds. Tennis is a perfect option, as you will find a lot of ATP tour Grand Slams like Wimbledon with match-winner odds on events like Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz.

If the odds are displayed in a format like 2.10 compared to 1.85, that means the second player (Alcaraz in this case) is favored to win. In tennis, there will be no third option since there is no possibility of a draw outcome.

Most Popular Moneyline Sports

Along with individual sports, you will also find lots of 1Win online events featuring team sports. Some of the most popular ones are football and basketball. For instance, you might want to bet on a Serie A game between Inter Milan and Juventus. In this case, the odds might be displayed in this format – 1.80 on Inter to win, 2.60 on draw, and 2.20 on Juventus.

In other words, Inter would be considered a favorite to win. In most cases on football games, a draw option is between 2.00 and 3.50 odds, making it a very beneficial option to wager on. However, the odds would likely be higher in case of events where there’s a heavy favorite to win the game, also making it less likely for the draw outcome to be the match’s final result.

Along with football, basketball is also one of the most popular options for match-winner wagers. However, there are a few noteworthy differences here. Since basketball matches are unlikely to end in a draw, the odds for the “X” outcome could be anywhere between 12.00 and 18.00. Also, there would be another option here – a match-winner bet including overtime.

Moneyline Bets With Overtime

For some sports like basketball, 1Win casino offers an option to bet on a match winner including overtime. So, it’s like betting on either the home team to win or the away team to win, and your bet would be a winning one as long as that team wins even if there’s an overtime.

So, a draw outcome wouldn’t just knock your bet out, ending up in a loss. However, the odds that include overtime are fairly lower than match-winner bets would be on those same events if you bet without the overtime option.

Benefits of Moneyline Betting

Besides being the simplest option you can wager on, moneyline bets also have a few other benefits. For instance, you can make your first 1Win login and claim a welcome bonus of up to 500%. Even if you do it on other sites, match-winner bets are always qualifying for using bonus money.

So, you can put them to the test without even having to spend your own funds. Also, match-winner wagers are available for a variety of sports, giving you the ultimate choice of events. Finally, they allow you to switch between the American and Decimal layouts for simpler navigation through the odds.

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, moneyline bets are not only simple, but also very convenient for even beginners to place. They don’t require you to follow up on the number of goals, points, or runs – you can just sit back and enjoy the game while cheering on your selected team to win. With this guide, you should have the base knowledge to go ahead and place some yourself. For a deeper dive into sports betting, check out the 1Win guide.

