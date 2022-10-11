After more than 15 years in the gambling market, Dafabet has established itself as a reliable, safe and loyal betting site for players all over the world (and India in particular). Not only sports betting but also other gambling activities are available on the platform: poker, slots, live games – everyone will find something to do and where to win.

And in addition to all of the above, you can have a free Dafabet app download so that you don’t have to be tethered to a PC or laptop in an effort to be in the game when you so need it. Now you can literally carry access to betting and casinos in your pocket!

You can download as many as 4 versions of the app from the official site, each with its own unique purpose:

Dafa Sports.

Dafa Ow.

Casino.

Poker.

The first two clients are created for betting enthusiasts. Comparing them, we should say that Dafa Sports is fresher in terms of interface and features, while Dafa Ow will appeal to fans of traditional online betting shops. The other two clients are also narrowly focused, as you can see from their names.

Dafabet App Android

To make a Dafabet apk download (no matter which one) and install it on your smartphone/tablet, follow these instructions:

Open the Dafabet website https://dafabetasia.com/mobile-app/ via your mobile browser. On the main page you will see a link to install the client, click on it and it will start downloading the installation file. In the settings of your phone or tablet, allow the installation of applications from unknown sources. Find Dafabet apk in your downloads folder and manually start the installation process.

When it’s over, a branded application shortcut will appear on your device’s desktop, and you’ll be able to log in/register and start a session. The software works correctly on all devices with operating system version 4.0+.

Dafabet App iOS

We have some bad news for iPhone and iPad owners: the bookmaker currently doesn’t offer a client for iOS. Instead, you can use the mobile version of the site, which is just as fast and functional as the app. Plus, you don’t have to download anything and take up memory space, or keep track of updates.

All you need is stable Internet access and a device with iOS version 8.0 or higher. To start a session, go to the site of the office through the browser of your smartphone and log in.

Registration via App

Once the Dafabet download is successfully completed, you can create an account (if you haven’t already done so on the website). To do this, you need to open the app, select the registration option and fill out the following fields:

User name.

Password.

Email.

Cell phone number.

First name and last name.

Date of birth.

Preferred currency.

Country of residence.

It should be noted that it is necessary to pass the verification of identity in Dafabet, without which you will not be able to withdraw winnings.

Finance

By making a Dafabet app login, you can not only make predictions and play casino games, but also deposit and withdraw your winnings.

For Indian users, the bookmaker offers the rupee as one of the currencies, as well as relevant payment methods for the country, such as:

Apple Pay.

Google Pay.

Paytm.

UPI.

Skrill.

VISA and others.

Operations are made as follows:

Visit the section for deposits/withdrawals. Choose a convenient financial instrument. Specify the amount to transfer. Confirm the transaction.

That’s all you need to do. The Dafabet app guarantees fast payment processing, complete security and transparent terms.

Welcome Bonuses for Newcomers

Dafabet mobile app encourages everyone who has decided to start their gaming journey. All that is required to participate in the promotion is to register and make the first deposit to the balance. Two types of starter bonus are available:

For sports betting. Plus 100% on your first deposit of Rs 1,000 or more. The maximum amount is Rs 16,000.

For casinos. 100% on initial deposit, only the minimum deposit amount is Rs 2,000 and the maximum limit is Rs 8,000.

We advise you to take advantage of any of the bonuses, because it’s a free chance to increase your capital at the very start of your gaming journey!

