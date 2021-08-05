Charitable NFT Project by 1xBet and Arka Agency Captures the Most Iconic Moments of UEFA Euro

By

1xBet – together with the Arka NFT agency – has launched the Euro Charity Art Collection to commemorate Euro 2020. As part of this creative endeavour, the companies have taken a fresh look at some of the highlights of famous sporting events that have become embedded in the history of the European Football Championship.

Are NFTs the Future of Crypto Art?

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have truly become a digital art sensation. Each NFT is a unique digital ledger assigned to a digital asset. Therefore, they are not interchangeable, and any information about their owner and all related transactions can be tracked on the blockchain. The development of this technology has led to the emergence of crypto-art, which has gained particular popularity among up-and-coming digital artists, who can now virtually auction the digital originals of their works.

As part of the charity event, half of the proceeds from the sales of animated NFTs will be paid directly to their creators, while the rest of the funds will support struggling digital artists. The art collection, boasting the works of 12 digital artists, was shared on the 1xBet.Art page via Rarible — one of the world’s leading NFT platforms, which was created by entrepreneurs from Russia. The virtual auction covers the highlights of championships from 1988 to 2020.

Let’s take a brief look at some of the highlights that have been revitalized in the form of animated NFTs:

EURO 1988: Soviet Union 3-1 England, Hitting the Bar

In June 1988, the national teams of the Soviet Union and England met on the field in the final round of Group 2, which ended 3-1 with the Soviet team making it to the semi-finals. This was no easy triumph, with both teams hitting each other’s woodworks. The digital art perfectly conveys the exasperation of Oleg Protasov, who shot at goal and struck the post.

EURO 1988: Soviet Union 2-0 Netherlands, Goal and Celebration

During the UEFA Euro 1988 Final, the match was contested by the Netherlands and the Soviet Union. The 2-0 victory of the Netherlands was secured by Marco van Basten, whose incredible goal – scored on the fly at a very sharp angle – became one of the most famous goals in the history of European football.

EURO 2004: France 2-1 England, Zidane’s Free Kick

This is the famous match that cemented Zinedine Zidane as one of the most decorated players of his generation. Despite the fact that the England team took the lead thanks to Beckham’s trademark delivery and Frank Lampard’s goal, France came back in the first minutes of stoppage time during the second half. First, Zidane pocketed a goal with a free-kick, equalizing the score, followed by a penalty in injury time that ensured France’s victory.

EURO 2004: Portugal 2-2 England, Beckham’s Penalty Disaster

This quarterfinal match had a tense overtime with plenty of incredible moments that thoroughly entertained the fans. During the penalty shoot-out, Portugal eventually scored a 6-5 victory. This animated NFT captures David Beckham’s failed second penalty shot, with the ball missing the woodwork and going a long way over the crossbar.

EURO 2008: Russia 3-1 Netherlands, Brilliant Goal

The second extra half was very successful for the Russian national team, ensuring it reached the semi-finals. The digital art depicts an incredible moment when FC Zenit’s striker Arshavin broke through to the Dutch goalkeeper and scored a brilliant final goal.

EURO 2012: Germany 1-2 Italy, Yellow Card

This match is remembered to this day thanks to the phenomenal performance of Mario Balotelli, who managed to score two goals before the end of the first half, leading Italy to the final. After hitting the top corner and scoring a goal, the overjoyed Manchester City striker took off his shirt and immediately received a yellow card.

EURO 2012: Poland 1-1 Greece, Red Card

When discussing the highlights of European football, it is impossible not to mention some famous send-offs. After a series of poor defence choices by the Polish national team, their goalkeeper – Wojciech Szczensny – knocked down the star of the Greek national team – Dimitrios Salpingidis – in a fit of rage, resulting in a red card and the first penalty of the tournament.

EURO 2016: Portugal 1-0 France, Ronaldo’s Replacement

The EURO 2016 Final took a dark turn due to Ronaldo’s injury, caused by a collision with Dimitri Payet at the very beginning of the match. Despite the severe pain, the leader of the Portuguese national team valiantly pulled through the middle of the first half and then continued to support his team from the technical zone.

EURO 2016: Portugal 1-2 France, Eder’s Goal

Eder, who replaced the leader of the Portuguese national team, proved that it was strong even without Ronaldo. In the 109th minute, Eder made it through the French defence and scored a goal with his thunderbolt of a strike, securing Portugal’s victory.

EURO 2016: Switzerland 1-1 Poland, Shaqiri’s Goal

Aside from Poland winning on penalty kicks, this match is also well remembered for the fantastic goal by the midfielder of the Swiss national team, Xherdan Shaqiri, who equalized the chances of both teams with a goal scored with a perfect bicycle kick.

EURO 2016: Germany 1-1 Italy, Phenomenal Save

The match ended in a draw, but both teams created a lot of chances and kept their goalkeeper on the hop. One of the most impressive saves of the game belonged to the Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who prevented the ball from crossing the goal line after a very cunning heel strike by Mario Gomez.

EURO 2020: Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic, Incredible Goal by Patrik Schick

The striker of the Czech national team hit it out of the park during this match with the Scottish national team, which he almost singlehandedly dismantled with an incredible series of two goals. The second goal, scored by Schick from the centre of the field, was recognized as the longest goal in the history of the Euro.

Such memorable moments are what makes football an important part of many people’s lives – and only the delight of winning money can compare with the triumph of such sporting event highlights. The main thing is to seize an opportunity and make the right bet. This is what 1xBet’s Euro Charity Art Collection is all about.

