British insolvency administration: gambling ban for 32 bankrupt players

By

In Great Britain, there are various possibilities for people with problem gambling behaviour to limit their gambling. Now, the British insolvency administration has added another measure to self-blocking or taking advantage of counselling and therapy offers. According to Yoju casino login reports, it blocked 32 affected persons due to their wasteful spending on gambling.

Gambling as a reason for insolvency

The banned gamblers were people who had filed for insolvency. In their investigations, the state insolvency administrators had found that excessive spending on gambling had been the reason for the players’ bankruptcy in all cases. For this reason, the authorities had banned the affected persons from any form of gambling for the next 15 years.

The gambling ban was part of a whole package of measures of insolvency rules to which the bankrupt gamblers had to adhere. To stabilise their finances, insolvent individuals would have to impose strict limitations on their spending. In addition to the ban on gambling, this also includes, for example, a ban on the purchase of costly and luxurious items and services.

In contrast to many other player protection measures, the authority sees the main reason for the high playing debts not with the providers but with the players themselves. According to the insolvency administrators, they are mainly to blame for their precarious situation.

For this reason, the authority had only chosen the relatively small number of 32 persons, as it considered them to have “reckless gambling behaviour”. This position is supported by the French auditing company Mazars. It stresses that gamblers often only become aware of their situation after this rigid step.

Paul Rouse, a consultant at Mazars, explained:

‘People who get carried away with risky business or gambling need to be aware of the risks that these contracts entail. It does not simply mean declaring bankruptcy and getting rid of accumulated debts.

He said that every player must now realise that a breach of the conditions is a criminal act. This could be punished with fines or even imprisonment.

However, British media speculate about the effectiveness of the ban. While the insolvency administrators could relatively easily block gamblers from gambling providers licensed in Britain via the GamBan system, they would still be left with illegal online casinos and bookmakers to indulge their expensive passion.

However, their low account balances and lack of creditworthiness are likely to make it much more difficult for them to wager large sums there. As a result, observers assume that the insolvency administrators will soon impose the ban on more players.