BetWasp: Surebet and Value Bet Scanner Review

BetWasp is a new surebets and value bets scanner. The software was developed quite recently, so many bettors do not know about it yet. So it may be practicable to download the app now, subscribe to a tariff, and become one of the first bettors to use the service.

The software allows you to place bets automatically, without going to the bookmaker websites. The app is currently available for Windows PCs only. MasOC and Linux versions are under development.

What bookies, sports and markets scan BetWasp?

The scanner offers lots of arbitrage situations and value bets as it analyzes the betting line of the most popular bookmakers. For example, Pinnacle, which is not just tolerant of the surebet bettors, but treats them normally, like any other client (they do not block, do not lower limits, etc.).

The list of bookmakers is constantly expanding (now there are 19 of them). BetWasp is able to find surebets and value bets across numerous disciplines ranging from soccer to horse racing. It is hardly surprising, they are scanning 41 kinds of sports.

The app also has lots of market options:

result (1X2);

advantages and handicaps;

totals, including individual ones;

corners (winner, advantage, total);

various statistical events.

There are surely enough markets because the service can scan for surebets and value bets not only for the whole match but also for the segments thereof (halve times, sets, periods, games, etc.).

What are this scanner’s pros?

The software tests have confirmed that it works perfectly. No crashes or freezes, everything runs stably. The speed is very high, the fastest among all known scanners.

In addition to speed and stable work – the app’s advantage is in convenient usability and extensive functionality. The multifilter allows you to customize the results for your own needs by specifying the following parameters:

bookmakers;

kinds of sports;

markets;

surebet / value bet lifetime;

profitability;

start time of events.

You will also be able to set multiple filters at once. Personalization allows you to filter out the results that don’t fit your style of betting. For example, you will be able to remove low-profit surebets from the search results.

The Accounting option is designed to account your bets. All deals are to be recorded automatically. You can enter a bet manually, but it won’t be calculated automatically.

Saved bets calculator and hidden menu. You will get an option of saving a specific surebet or value. For example, to compare several markets. To add the bet to favorites, just click the shortcut icon in the upper right corner of the calculator. The chosen result will appear in the “Saved” folder.

The hidden menu allows you to remove a certain surebet and value, as well as a specific event from a search result. The list of hidden items will be displayed in the settings panel, on the left side (see the “Hidden” button).

Sorting and notifications are the most common options, but thanks to them, it will be possible to switch the search results between surebets and value bets, as well as between prematch and live events.

The functionality of the scanner is sufficient for comfortable and fast betting.

What do you need to start using BetWasp?

Create an account.

Click the “Register” button on the app website (see upper right corner) and fill out a simple form by specifying your full name, e-mail.

You will also need to come up with a password, indicate your country, agree to the user agreement, processing and storage of personal data.

Choose a tariff and subscribe to it.

BetWasp offers separate rates for surebets and value bets (in prematch, live, prematch + live modes). You will be able to pay through Neteller, Srkill, BitPay, as well as with Visa and Mastercard bank cards.

Download and install the Windows version of the app.

To download the software from the site, open the “Download” page (see top menu) and click on the yellow button. If necessary, confirm the download.

Then, run the .exe file on the device, read the user agreement and confirm it (by checking the “I accept the agreement” option). Proceed with the installation by choosing “Next”.

Specify the folder to save the application and wait for the installation to complete.

Run the application and log in using the data generated in step 1.

Click on the shortcut on your desktop, enter your email and password, click the “Login” button.

Customize your account settings.

set API token for solving captchas (with 2Captcha service);

set the time interval for updating odds;

allow automatic download of updates;

add bookies accounts for automatic betting.

We recommend studying the interface and navigation of the application. You can use assistants designed specifically for this. In the top menu, click on the book icon, select the relevant manual and read the tips.

Overall impression of the BetWasp scanner

The scanner is perfect for sure betting and value betting. The navigation and interface are user-friendly, intuitive, and well thought out. Great variety of settings will allow you to customize the application to display only the surebets and value bets that suit your betting strategy.