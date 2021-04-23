By

The United States betting world is getting crowded and that is a good thing for gamblers. They have more options now, and increased competition means better quality for them. The new betting environment is not only competitive but also varied and innovative. New betting sites are big on customer service, game variety, and payouts. Here are a few of the best betting sites in the United States.

BetMGM

This sports betting site is a global giant and it has been doing really well in the United States. It has penetrated many states and the app is now available in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan, Virginia, Iowa, Nevada, Colorado, Tennessee, Indiana, and West Virginia. It was developed by Roar Digital.

There are plenty of reasons why this sportsbook is considered one of the best options for 2021. However, its simplicity tops the list. Using the site is very simple and there are many options when you want to place a wager.

Variety is another attractive feature of BetMGM. You can bet on almost every possible sport. The options include: boxing, golf, hockey, basketball, baseball, MMA, and soccer. The biggest leagues include: the English Premier League, NFL, MLB, MLS, and NBA.

The mobile app is just as organized as the website. It is simple and easy to navigate. Once you pick a sport, all your options are broken down based on league. Everything is presented clearly to avoid confusion.

The acceptable payment methods in this betting site include: PayPal, Skrill, and Visa. Learn more about BetMGM and USA sports betting in general at bestbettingsites.com/usa/.

DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings has been an amazing success story in the world of sports betting. It received lots of recognition when legal sports betting was still fairly new. This site became popular mostly because of its daily fantasy sports. Its platform is full of fun and slick features and the app is very quick.

The lines and odds on this casino are highly competitive. There is something for every type of player, and you will always find the bet you want. DraftKings is a leader in every market that it has entered.

The sportsbook promises and delivers an all-round experience. Even though it got some attention for having costly lines, the truth is that it has something for everyone. The interface is pleasant, clean, and easy to use. It is great for both experienced and new bettors.

The betting site accepts all the popular banking options including PayPal and credit card. Generally, the sports betting app offers a great experience for both Android and iOS.

Sugarhouse

This sportsbook is live in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. It has become the go-to for betting fans in the two states. The betting app is perfect when you are looking for easy deposits and clear bonuses and promotions.

Since Sugarhouse is backed by Kambi, its odds are similar to 888sports and DraftKings. The sportsbook has been in operation online for a while. Therefore, all the operations, including deposits and withdrawals, are easy.

Like most mobile sports betting apps, it uses geo-location to make sure that bets are only placed in specific states. The best thing about the Sugarhouse mobile app is that you can view its functionality without having to sign up.

Players are allowed to do a self-tour and look around before creating an account. The available sports include basketball, boxing, baseball, and hockey.

The payment options for this casino include debit or credit card, wire transfer, checking account, Neteller, and PayPal. Transactions are generally safe and private.

William Hill

William Hill is a great sports betting site and it is no surprise that it has been doing well in the United States. It is one of the biggest names in the industry and has developed its footprint in most states. It is available for play on a mobile app as well as the web. The sportsbook’s market features: basketball, American football, esports, football, ice hockey, greyhounds, horse racing, cricket, boxing, and more. There is something for every type of better.

The company has lots of behind-the-scenes experience. Both the app and the site are slick and easy to use. The casino offers live betting as well. It is the most prevalent feature of their sportsbook page. There are live basketball, football, tennis, and snooker matches. The betting limits go as low as $1 or as high as $10,000. This means that the sportsbook caters to both high and low rollers.

William Hill goes as far back as 1934. It has been a great casino ever since then. The odds are competitive and on point. It is one of the most poised players in the United States sports betting scene.

Payments are easy as William Hill accepts a variety of payment options including Neteller, PayPal, Maestro, Visa, and MasterCard.

888 Sport

This is one of the most exciting sports betting sites in the United States. It is a mainstay in the world of online gaming and has been around since 1997. The betting site’s software is updated frequently to remain on top of the game. It can be downloaded or played in a web-based platform.

With this casino, data is stored and transmitted safely. The casino uses public/private key encryption. Personal and transaction information are stored on firewall-protected servers.

Like with most sports books, the casino’s market includes horse racing, boxing, football, and tennis. It covers all the major European competitions including La Liga, the English Premier League, and Bundesliga. It also features top leagues in the United States, South America, Africa, and Asia.

Being part of the 888 group, 888sport is reputable and reliable. When trying to pick a bookie to work with, it is one of the best options. It is licensed in the United Kingdom and Gibraltar. It is associated with the European Sports Security Authority.

The interface of this casino’s website is another one of its amazing features. Logging in is easy and the site is generally easy to navigate. You will have no trouble finding the games or bet slip, and tracking your games. The mobile version is impressive as well.

