Best Practices for Migrating SharePoint to Office 365 

By

Microsoft Office 365 user population has recently hit 88 million users, as noted on the win beta news. As the user base continues to increase, we’ve seen a growing interest among the clients in moving their on-premises SharePoint to Office 365. The most important part of a?SharePoint migration?project is that it involves planning for the migration itself. With all the elements involved, such as the restrictions to migration options, this can confuse the project and introduce unwanted risks. It is important to sensibly plan a SharePoint migration and fully consider all things involved in the process. Once a decision is made to move your SharePoint sites to Office 365, you will need to decide what your business actually needs. Whether your new platform will be SharePoint Online or Hybrid, references below should be helpful.

Before you migrate SharePoint to Office 365:

If you have SharePoint installed on desktop systems, run the Onramp for Office 365 Tool to help you with finding activities linked to Office 365. If you plan on using a custom domain, make sure this domain has been confirmed. Before the?SharePoint Online Tenant to Tenant Migration?starts, make sure everything is ready with the appropriate licenses, network connectivity, firewalls, and security. To use Azure AD Connect, your on-premises AD schema and forest functional level must operate at Windows Server 2003 or later. If you consider deploying ADFS, you need to use SSL certificates. Take a record of your content, information data, design, and custom solutions. Decide what to move, taking only what you will need and archiving or deleting redundant or legacy data. Select the proper migration service provider like Apps4Rent to assist you with migrating to Office 365.

Things to keep in mind as you migrate to Office 365:

Start with a trial migration by using a representative example of data to confirm the technical possibility of the migration and identify mistakes if any. Divide the whole process of migrating in batches. Diving content into batches to migrate is mainly important for bigger companies.

Things to keep in mind after migrating to Office 365:

Check and confirm the success of the migration to ensure that the organization meets the requirements of the business. This includes looking for a good network, approval, customized solutions, etc and for each batch of the migration repeat this process. To lead a successful transition of users to the target environment, you must stop the source environment and conduct a final synchronization of changes. For each batch of the migration do this process every time.

Ensuring Success with Your Migration:

Migrating existing content to SharePoint Online is not easy. Ideally, companies should spend time planning, discovering, and auditing the content. To decrease risk, start with the pre-migration list and implement complete testing after each migration batch. That’s how a good service provider will support organizations with SharePoint and Office 365 upgrades and migrations.

Baffled by the complex process of migration and want professional help? Look no further than Apps4Rent!

?Apps4Rent is a cloud hosting service provider who offers quality service with the use of the latest technology at a cost that will bring tears of joy to your eyes. Use the latest Technology of renting a desktop from the cloud with Apps4Rent. To get more information on the advantages of using SharePoint on a Hosted Virtual Desktop visit our website today!

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines