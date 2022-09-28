Best Points Betting Strategy in 2022 with W88

Point betting is considered by professional bettors as well as W88 experts to be a potential form of betting and bring quick profits for betting participants. However, to be able to win in this type of point betting requires players to have specific strategies. The following article shared by W88clubz experts from W88 will give you effective point betting strategies.

Overview of Point betting on W88 bookie

Point bets are a new form of betting for players to bet on sports that have been introduced by the W88 online sportsbook. Points betting offers sports bettors an alternative to fixed odds, while increasing excitement and competition as wins or losses can change until at the end of the game, and usually the profit of the point bet is very large.

Understanding how Point Betting works in betting at W88

Basically, point betting has a very simple way of working: The more you bet correctly, the more you win. And the reverse is also true because the more you bet wrong, the more money you lose. Here is a specific example of point betting played during Super Bowl LIII.

If you bet New England with an amount of $10, and with odds of -3 on the Los Angeles Rams with odds of -110. The Patriots won by a score of 13-3, which means someone who made a point spread bet with traditional fixed odds would win $9.09 ($10 bet at -110 = total payment amount $19.09).

In bet points, however, every point matters because the initial bet is multiplied by the number of points where the spread is beaten. In this case, New England wins by 10 points (13 points scored – 3 = 10 odds). Therefore, a 10-point bet on the Patriots will pay $100 ($10 bet X beat 10-point difference = $100 win).

Best Points Betting Strategies in 2022

Depending on your risk tolerance, you should consider whether or not to participate in point betting because this form of betting is quite risky and not suitable for people with a small amount of capital. However, you can also refer to the following strategies to promote efficiency in point betting.

It is not advisable to bet on under while participating in point betting, because the under team is often considered the team with weaker attack and defense. Therefore, betting on under in point betting can cause you more anxiety, and lead to unwise decisions when choosing point bet tickets.

Analyze and pick out teams, players, and games with high volatility and variance. High variance is one way you can base your point bets on the highest and lowest volatility. This can be a bit confusing for newbies, but with a little practice you will be able to spot the right variance and volatility to bet on.

Always place a stop loss so you don’t lose too much if your point betting bet goes against the actual result. Many players always put more money into DCA for their losing bet, only to lose their entire account because of a lost point betting match.

Always plan an effective capital management strategy. Do not go all-in on a point betting ticket because this is an extremely risky bet. Players should only bet with 1-2% of the money they have, and the risk should only be in the range of 5-10% of the total capital.

Conclusion

Above is all you need to know about point betting, and effective point betting strategies on the W88 online betting site. Point betting is really a form of betting that requires you to have a lot of experience in analyzing matches, as well as knowing how to distribute and manage bets effectively. Join point betting on W88 from the official W88clubz.com site in Vi?t Nam today to master the shared strategies.

