A Beginner’s Guide for Betting on Football in 2022

Betting on football matches can be a daunting task for beginners. There are so many different factors to consider when you’re picking your team and predicting the winner of a game. What if I told you that there was a way to make this process much simpler?

With our beginner’s guide, we will teach you how to bet on football with ease.

How Does Football Betting Work?

Football betting is a huge business. You might not think so when you are in the stadium and watch your favorite team play, but every bet made on every game of football adds up to total stakes (amount staked) of around $500 billion each year across all types of sportsbooks. This means there’s more money for businesses to make and more money for you to win.

The basic concept behind football betting is the same as any other type of sports betting: The house sets a line (betting odds) on each side of a bet, and gamblers take their chances with where they think that final score will land. The important thing to understand here, however, is that football is a little different from other sports in terms of betting odds, and understanding how it works will give you an edge.

Some Tips to Bet on Football Matches

Following are some tips on football betting that you must remember:

Accumulators vs Singles

Accumulators: Combining bets into a single bet and winning less than if you placed the same stakes on each selection individually. For example, an accumulator of three selections would be priced at around 14/11 (decimal odds are used in this article for clarity). If only one wins, then your return will be 13/11.

Singles: Betting on a single result, or in other words, one selection from an accumulator of two or more selections. If the player only selects one bet and it wins, then their return will be greater than if they had selected all three bets individually to win (i.e., 14/11 + 13/11 + 13/11 = 40/37).

Bet Against Favorite:

Betting against a favorite is the most common strategy in football betting. If you think that there is no chance of a team winning, then bet on it to lose. So when you find out which team has more chances to win according to statistics, go for them and place your bets accordingly.

Conduct Long Term Betting:

Long-term betting is one of the most common ways to make money with football bets. However, if you do not know how to bet on long-term events, then you should think twice before trying it out because this can be a very risky strategy if done incorrectly. You need to have the edge over your bookmaker for this type of strategy to work.

Bet On A Tie:

If you are confident in your football knowledge, betting on a tie might be the option for you. This bet pays out at 12/13 and will see both teams match each other’s result as the winner is determined by goals scored away from home first.

Estimate Odds:

One of the most important things to do when it comes to betting is estimating odds and understanding what you’re getting yourself into. Odds can be estimated in several ways, but one simple way would be looking at historical data from previous matches. If you set up an excel spreadsheet and put in the names of each team, along with their win/loss records against one another throughout history, it’s easy for a computer to calculate how likely they are to lose or win.

Bet on Late Goals:

If you’re looking to bet on football, one of the most common bets is betting on which team will score last. This type of bet is often referred to as an over/under goal line market. These markets are extremely popular with casual players and pros alike because they can be profitable for long-term bankroll management due to the low house edge.

Bet on Player Statistics

Because football can be unpredictable, betting aficionados utilize various means to make informed judgments. Team standing is not enough to know how good a team is. The overall quality of the team based on each player’s performance is crucial in determining their winning probability. These statistics are based on solid data and not plain guesswork.

Making accurate statements about the likelihood of an outcome is not magic, and even industry analysts pore over hundreds of statistics daily to provide credible commentaries about the game. Of course, context is also relevant in betting, so even if you do have hard facts, you may also need to evaluate the psychology of the game and how players fare during crucial matches.

Some teams do not play well under pressure and historically will show statistics dropping during very relevant matches, and you need to be able to see that and include it in your analysis. If you want to increase your chances of getting your money’s worth on wagers, you may need to read several articles about it, especially if you’re a novice bettor.

Conclusion

As with any form of gambling, you must use the right strategies to maximize your chances of success. This starts by placing bets on football matches where there are late goals in almost every game. It can also be helpful to look at how teams have performed over past seasons, as well as their performances against certain opponents or playing away from home.