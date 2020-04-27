As Sports Betting Slumps, Online Gamblers Place Bets Elsewhere

By

The economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has hit all sectors hard, but one area getting especially slammed is the legal sports betting industry. Still in its burgeoning stages here in the U.S. (with just 21/50 states having legalized thus far) the coronavirus outbreak has given hit the space with a serious double whammy.

Not only is the walk-up betting business closed due to social distancing guidelines, but mobile betting options are limited by the fact that no major sports are even being played right now. It’s a tremendous challenge for sports fans and betting operators, but there are numerous ways in which they can all adjust.

Those that can shift, on both the consumer and the service producer side, definitely should. This is the time to focus on the internet version of classic casino games. Opportunities abound to play at an online roulette casino, online poker, virtual slots, internet pokies, online black jack, keno online or at an online casino low playthrough. In other words, there are a whole lot of betting games to play and other things to bet on instead of sports.

Demand for online casinos is going up in the short term while sports fans look for other places to spend their disposable income. Additionally, one can also wager on any number of things including: the weather, plots to television shows, which actors will get movie parts, TV ratings or even eSports. One state that consistently leads the way, both today in the sports betting sphere and historically in the casino industry, is New Jersey. And luckynj.com is a good resource for information on this topic.

The garden state, synonymous with the casinos and boardwalk of Atlantic City, was where the legal sports betting in the United States ball got rolling. And eventually, in the long run, the COVID-19 pandemic might actually provide one blessing in disguise for the legal American sports betting industry.

As more and more states face budget deficits due to the economy being put into a sort of medically induced coma, they’ll have to find new revenue streams elsewhere, and expanding the available gambling options is one way to do that. Obviously, online casinos stand to benefit in this scenario as well.

Right now, there’s obviously nothing the sports betting community can do to change the reality that professional sports leagues have suspended play.

However, it is important they remember that these times are temporary, and that they should prepare themselves to hit the ground running when the world beging to return to something resembling normalcy.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.

You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines