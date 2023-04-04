An Introduction to iOS Bitcoin Casinos

The iOS platform was the first to host mobile casinos when the mobile casino revolution started. Therefore, when Bitcoin became an accepted currency at mobile casinos it was only natural for iOS Bitcoin casinos to make an appearance. Today there are a range of iOS Bitcoin casinos. Some of them are from existing software providers who have adapted their existing online casino game range to fit the iOS and also Android platform, while others are new providers who specifically target the iOS and Android platforms.

What are iOS Bitcoin Casinos?

The iOS Bitcoin casinos are mobile casinos that players can access from their iPhones and iPad tablets and make payments and withdrawals using Bitcoins. They are similar to regular mobile casinos in many other aspects. All these casinos offer high quality of graphics because of the HD resolution of visuals. You can download an iOS Bitcoin casino from the iOS app store or play directly from the browser of your iOS device; this is possible only if the casino is developed in HTML5.

All iOS Bitcoin casinos are provided by major Bitcoin casino operators who have a mobile version of their casino and also members of the Bitcoin fraternity who offer them like hobby sites, amateurish and with just one or two games for people to play from their iOS devices. The following are a few standout features of iOS Bitcoin casinos.

All games at these casinos are provably fair.

Payments and withdrawals are very fast – almost instantaneous – at iOS Bitcoin casinos.

Payments do not come with transaction fees, unlike in regular mobile casinos.

Players get a high degree of anonymity at an iOS Bitcoin casino, unlike their regular counterparts.

These casinos are completely secure not just because of the security technology used but also the decentralized nature of Bitcoins.

When it comes to iOS Bitcoin casinos from major casino operators you are guaranteed the following:

Extremely responsive interface with proven touch and swipe technology

Superb graphics and animations

Software from the best casino software providers

Great selection of games; some of them offer exclusive games to players using Bitcoin

Excellent bonuses and promotions; some of them offer exclusive bonuses for Bitcoin users

Licensing from recognized gambling jurisdictions

Total security and fairness apparent in the certifications and accreditations from recognized third party testing and auditing agencies

A few more things to know about iOS casinos are listed below:

Some iOS Bitcoin casinos accept Bitcoins along with a range of other standard currencies.

Some accept exclusively Bitcoins only.

You may also find iOS Bitcoin casinos with unlicensed games from major software providers like Playtech.

All these games are usually fair because of the ‘provably fair’ tag. However, avoid playing these games and play licensed games only.

Software Powering iOS Bitcoin Casinos

There are a range of software providers powering iOS Bitcoin casinos. These include established names like Microgaming, NetEnt, BetSoft, Playtech, Ezugi, Play’n Go, Quickfire, Amaya, Novomatic, and NYX Gaming Group. There are also other software providers that specifically offer Bitcoin casinos, including:

CoinGaming

SoftSwiss

Playfors

UltraPlay

Games at iOS Bitcoin Casinos

Most iOS Bitcoin casinos have a sizeable collection of games. This is especially true about:

The iOS casinos powered by big game providers like: Microgaming Playtech NetEnt

The iOS casinos that use software from multiple providers.

The iOS casinos that are powered by a software aggregator platform.

The standard games at iOS Bitcoin casinos include:

Slots

Table games

Video poker

Dice games

Scratch cards

Poker

Lottery

Making Payments and Withdrawals at iOS Bitcoin Casinos

All iOS Bitcoin casinos usually list out the Bitcoin exchange rate for players to take note of. This helps players to calculate the amount they want to transact and also work out their wagers per round of play. Making payments and withdrawals at iOS Bitcoin casinos is easy.

Ensure you have a Bitcoin wallet.

Log in to the iOS Bitcoin casino.

Visit the banking or cashier section.

Choose Bitcoin as your currency.

Select the Bitcoin payment method to use.

Open your Bitcoin wallet.

Enter the amount you want to transact.

Fill out the other details on the form provided and submit.

Your Bitcoins get transferred.

The process is the same when it comes to withdrawing Bitcoins as well.

