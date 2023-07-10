A quick guide to registering a business in the UK

The United Kingdom (UK) is one of the world’s biggest economies, with an annual gross domestic product of over $3 trillion. It has business-friendly policies and a relatively large population with high incomes. These characteristics make many people want to register a business in the UK. This article will explain the steps to do that.

1. Choose A Legal Structure

There are different types of legal corporate structures, including

Sole proprietorship : A one-man show where the company and the owner have no distinct identities. Hence, the owner is personally responsible for any financial losses or debts incurred by the business.

Partnership : This is when two or more people agree to form a company and share responsibilities for managing it. The partners are personally responsible for losses or debts incurred by their company.

Limited company : This type of company has a distinct legal identity and can have many shareholders. The shareholders are not personally liable for losses, debts, or judgments against the firm. A corporation can be limited by shares or limited by guarantee.

2. Choose A Name

The second step to register a business is to choose a name to differentiate it from the competition. The rules to note include:

It must be a name not already registered by another corporation. You can check Companies House registries to confirm this.

The name must not be similar to an established brand or trademark.

The name must not contain vulgar or obscene language.

The name should not contain regulated words, e.g., “Bank” and “Associaton,” unless you get explicit permission from a government body.

3. Choose Directors and A Company Secretary

Every incorporated firm must have at least one appointed director responsible for day-to-day management and corporate strategy. A director must be at least 16 years of age and not be legally disqualified from being a director due to previous conduct.

You may also appoint a corporate secretary who handles administrative tasks and advises directors on complying with the law (it isn’t compulsory).

4. Select Shareholders and Share Capital

Your business must have at least one shareholder. You’ll select a share capital (the total number of shares) and allocate specific amounts to as many shareholders as you choose. The higher the number of shares someone owns, the greater their influence over corporate decisions.

5. Documentation

You’ll need to prepare certain documents to register a corporation, including

Valid identification for all shareholders, directors, and the corporate secretary.

Proof of residence for shareholders, directors, and the secretary.

Proof of a registered office address where you can receive mail concerning business-related matters.

Contact details for shareholders and directors (email or telephone).

Articles of association : A legal document outlining the company’s rules, e.g., profit distribution agreements, directors’ responsibilities, the process for appointing or removing directors, etc.

Memorandum of association : A legally binding document signed by all shareholders declaring their intention to incorporate a company.

6. Submit Application

With the abovementioned requirements ready, it’s time to submit an incorporation application to Companies House. The application is called Form 1N01. You can fill it out and submit the required documents online or by post. Online applications can be processed in as little as 8 hours, while postal applications take 8 to 10 days plus a £40 processing fee.

Companies House will review your application and decide whether to approve it. If approved, you’ll receive a Certificate of Incorporation confirming that your company has been registered with the government.

