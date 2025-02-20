A Full Review On The Book Beyond Slot Game

Coming from within Gamomat’s extensive library of titles, The Book Beyond slot is a July 2020 release that adopts the extremely popular Ancient Egyptian casino theme. Even with the collection of Egyptian slots being so expansive today, Gamomat have ensured that this specific entrant to the category provides its own unique gameplay experience. The expanding symbol mechanics and some refined base gameplay are the standout elements in The Book Beyond slot, with the series of thematically accurate symbols further elevating this title.

The Book Beyond Slot Game Background

Having been around since 2008, Gamomat have established themselves as some of the most consistent developers in the iGaming world, being the minds behind popular releases such as Books & Bulls and Duck Shooter. The portfolio of this studio features a wide range of themes, as seen in The Book Beyond slot. However, one consistent element across all of their games is the emphasis on refined gameplay designs. Gamomat has built a strong reputation based on the polished yet varied experiences they offer.

The Book Beyond Game Design

When loading into The Book Beyond slot, the playgrid is backed by some marble textured columns, with these being formatted in a 5×3 layout as is the case with so many other Gamomat creations. On both sides of the golden framed playtable, some numbered boxes can be seen, outlining the 10 different paylines within The Book Beyond slot.

Sitting fixated to the top of the playtable is The Book Beyond logo in golden writing, with some winged details being visible on both sides of this. The rest of the backdrop here displays an Ancient Egyptian tomb much like the one found in the Eye of Horus slot, with cracked pillars inscribed with hieroglyphics lining both sides of this forgotten relic.

The Book Beyond Mobile Play

The Book Beyond slot is fully capable of retaining its quality across different device options, with this being the same for all other Gamomat releases. As this Egyptian themed title utilises HTML5 framework, it allows for all of the polished gameplay to remain the same no matter the chosen play method.

The Book Beyond Slot Symbols

Lower Value Symbols:

10

Jack (J)

Queen (Q)

King (K)

Ace (A)

Medium Value Symbols:

Green Scarab Beetle

Purple Cat Statue

Higher Value Symbols:

Red Anubis Statue

Golden Tomb Explorer

Bonus Symbols:

Golden Horus Book

The Book Beyond Slot Bonus Features

Horus Book Wild

Like in many of Gamomat’s online slots, they have included a wild, with this being represented by a golden book decorated with the mythological eagle god Horus. If this happens to land anywhere across the reels, it can take the place of all card and Egyptian symbols due to the substituting ability it has.

The Book Beyond Free Spins

If 3, 4 or 5 of the golden books land at the same time, this could trigger 10, 25 or 100 free spins in The Book Beyond slot. At the start of this bonus round, one of the triggering books will actually open up via a smooth animation, seeing its pages flicked through. At random, this animation will stop, displaying a page containing a base game symbol. If this symbol happens to land on the reels in the following free spins, this may result in it expanding to fill a full reel.

The Book Beyond Slot Summary

All in all, The Book Beyond slot showcases what exactly Gamomat are so well known for today, with this Egyptian themed release flaunting both refined gameplay and thematically accurate visuals that are full of detail.

Related Posts via Categories