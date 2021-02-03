5 Ways eCommerce Web Design Affects Your Conversion Rate

By

Online businesses need to understand why there’s a difference between a site that has high conversion rates and a site that only gets high traffic. Like many elements of web design, most affect conversion, especially since consumers today care not only about how the website looks, but also about the experience. Indeed, if you have a high-quality eCommerce web design, it can only work to your advantage.

Digital marketing and eCommerce web design are connected

The foundation of a successful eCommerce company is its website. Over the years, marketers have realized that it takes more than a visually-appealing site to attract customers. Of course, appearance matters. But, only when aesthetics support digital marketing elements. The website is a culmination of all your efforts such as SEO, social media marketing, and PPC. Hence, every eCommerce web design choice you make should consider digital marketing needs as well.

How does web design improve conversion rates?

Conversion is the primary indicator of sales, and to have a site that appeals to potential consumers isn’t that simple. In order to gain the trust of visitors, there are specific web design principles you need to focus on.

Overall structure . A user-friendly structure where users can easily find what they’re looking for helps with conversion rates. Poor structure will deter potential customers, especially if they still need to switch from one page to another to get information about products and services. eCommerce web design has to make sense. It needs to be simple and logical. Call to action options should be visible and placed on every product page. Responsive design . Responsive web design is a relevant trend that takes into account how users browse on different devices. A majority of consumers today use mobile phones to browse eCommerce websites. Also, mobile-friendly pages get indexed first by search engines like Google. Jumping into the trend is essential because you could alienate customers if your website doesn’t respond well to mobile phones or tablets. Readability . Consumers still need to read and scan information on your website before they purchase. This means that text and other related content should be readable. It helps when product and service descriptions are presented well. If possible, use bigger fonts and colors that stand out against the background. Jarring themes don’t work well with eCommerce sites. Simple and clean layouts are best coupled with high-quality images or videos. Section for the call to action . Websites with high conversion rates always feature a call to action. After offering products and services, inviting them to complete a purchase is the next logical step. A well-designed CTA is visible and easily navigable. Good eCommerce web design typically puts the CTA in several sections of each product page. The general site aesthetics . While the technical elements of web design discussed here are indeed essential, aesthetics also play a major role in conversion. When you design a website, the main focus is the layout, theme, and color scheme. These visual elements make a good first impression and also affects whether or not a visitor will stay on the page or leave.

Every online store can only capitalize on web design to attract customers. Similar to a physical store, there are design principles that work for you, and there are those that can work against you. And since digital marketing is the means by which you bring in visitors, design elements and marketing techniques should work hand in hand to achieve favorable results.

Changes to make in your eCommerce web design that will increase conversion

Now that you know which specific elements of web design impact conversion rates, will you be able to incorporate them into your current site design? Here are specific examples of changes you can make today that will further meet your conversion rate goals.

Establishing the value of your products and services . You can invite customer trust by investing in quality web design. The landing page of your business should establish the value of your products and services and what they can do for your customer. The homepage should have a clear message and impactful images. The first page should be compelling enough for the visitor to decide to browse and exploring more about what you offer.

Simplify navigation . Intuitive web design means the user can easily navigate pages. Menus shouldn’t be too complex and a user should be able to find their desired page with a few clicks. Smart use of white space makes the website appear more elegant and simple. Also, the snippets of text and other visual cues should all assist the customer in finding product information and in making a purchase.

A standard layout . Ecommerce websites tend to follow a specific type of layout. Since your goal is to convert the visit into a sale, avoid using unnecessary widgets that can confuse the user. People who are already used to shopping online expect similar experiences from eCommerce websites. You can take a cue from successful sites and aim to improve or personalize the layout. Indeed, you may want to push your creative ideas on the side in favor of a layout that makes it simple for the customer to complete a purchase.

Visual and graphic cues . Visuals help in telling a story, but you need to be strategic in using images. Of course, images should complement the content and not take away from it. The purpose of images is to attract the attention of customers and to give them more information about the products or services. These visuals shouldn’t distract the user or make slow down page loading time.

Catering to consumer expectations goes beyond providing the best browsing experience. eCommerce websites need to adjust to the changing needs and trends of web design.

In conclusion, eCommerce web design elements play a significant role in conversion. Digital marketing techniques will not reach its potential if the website is of poor quality. Making design decisions that support digital marketing will ensure that visitors stay on the website and eventually make a purchase. Of course, design trends change from time to time. Knowing what appeals to customers while at the same time taking into account all marketing goals will ensure that the conversion rates remain high.

