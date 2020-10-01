5 Gifts Cricket Fans Wish You’d Buy Them

By

Just about anyone who follows cricket knows why it’s the most beautiful sport in the world. It’s not about just rooting for one team to prevail over the other, but about savouring every moment of the game. Such is the craze around cricket that it keeps fans glued to their seats and biting their nails until the last over.

You probably know someone crazy about cricket, but without deep insight on the game, choosing the right gift to wow then can be a daunting task. A good pair of binoculars, match tickets, fan books, and rare photographs may seem like great options. But sometimes all you need when you’re searching is a bit of inspiration. Well, here are some of the best gift ideas that your cricket-crazy loved one probably hopes you’ll buy.

Match Tickets

In our opinion, there’s nothing better to gift a true cricket lover than matchday tickets. That’s especially true if you’re going to tag along and try to understand why the game is so loved. If you’re going to buy matchday tickets, you’ll need to consider how much you’re willing to spend and what teams the person you’re buying a gift for supports. International match tickets cost a lot more, so, if you’re short on cash, go for domestic games. If a big national team game is coming up soon, you’ll probably have to shell out a bit of extra money. If they are like most UK cricket fans, they would follow the English cricket team all over the world. If that’s not an option, local match series are just as good.

Tipster Subscriptions

Whether you end up watching those electrifying matches live on the pitch or from the comfort of your home, betting on your favourite team can spice up the experience. Nothing is guaranteed in betting, but what we’re sure of is that you wouldn’t want to lose a bet and have your newly-adopted team lose at the same time. Online cricket betting tips are a great way to get an extra edge before you place your bet. You’ll not only learn which sportsbooks have the best odds or how to beat the bookies, but what types of bets to place. If your loved one particularly likes adding a bet or two on cricket games, you can gift them a tipster subscription. Who knows—they may end up taking you away for next Christmas!

Spring Loaded Stumps

A lot of cricket fans harbour a secret ambition to become even half as good as their favourite players. That’s even truer if the person you’re gifting plays at an amateur level. To help them practise while they are at home, you may get a set of stumps. The traditional type has to be physically inserted into the soft earth. If you have a garden, great, but if you don’t spring-loaded stumps can be very useful. They allow players to practise anywhere, as long as there’s a solid surface to mount the stumps. Each stump is also connected to a spring, such that it’ll bounce back if you hit it with the ball.

Favourite Team Shirt

Virtually every sports fan loves wearing their favourite team jersey or uses its merchandise. If you bought them spring-loaded stumps, what better way to top off the gift than with a shirt to play in? You just have to know their shirt size and favourite team. Shirts are also easily accessible for under £50 at most sports shops.

Vintage Cricket Bat

But what if your cricket-crazy loved one doesn’t play the game? Well, that’s not reason enough not to get them a great piece of cricket equipment. Vintage bats can be a great gift for cricket lovers of all ages. Inasmuch as modern bats are great pieces of engineering—some of which can send a mishit blitz off towards the boundary—they aren’t exactly beautiful. The exact opposite is true when it comes to the retro bats of yesteryear. A lot of them are works of art, and a cricket lover will instantly fall head over heels. You can pick excellent cricket bats from the 1950s for less than £50. These bats look brilliant on the wall, flung casually in a corner, or on a shelf.

