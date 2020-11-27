10 Most Popular Poker Variations Played at Online Casinos

Poker is one of the oldest table games known to man that stuck around till the 21st Century. And although its origin is a hot topic for debate, that’s best left for another day. Poker can be played in a variety of ways, each exploring a diverse range of options. And on that note, we’ve compiled a list of the top ten most popular poker variations on online casinos.

Texas Hold’em – A staple at poker tables around the world, Texas Hold’em is the bread and butter of poker enthusiasts. Although there are a few variations, each player is dealt two cards. Following several rounds of betting, the dealer exposes one card at a time till all five are revealed. The winner takes all!

Texas Choose’em – A fast-paced alternative to Hold’em, the players are given two full hands of five cards each, one face up and the other down. Players must then choose the hand they deem is of the highest value.

Exchange Poker – Can be played without the pressure of rivals at the table, the players have access to all four hands and can “turn”, “flop”, or “river” to extract the best value. Exchange poker is ideal for beginners and can help grasp the basics of the game.

Seven Card Stud – Once the king of poker, Seven Card Stud slowly went out of fashion with the arrival of Texas Hold’em. There are no immunity cards and the players have to depend solely on one set of cards.

Three Card Poker – A great option for the quick thinkers, the game pits individuals against the dealer. The players can fold, or continue playing depending on their hand. The house edge is a reasonable 3-4%.

Video Poker – Similar to video slots, players must place an initial wager before being given five cards. Any hand with a pair of Jacks or better is awarded a fixed payout. The game is ideal for quick thinkers.

Pai Gow – A new variant offering a rare treat to the enthusiasts. Each player is handed seven cards, which must then be arranged into two hands. The high hand has four cards and the low hand three. Players aim to make both hands equally competitive.

Omaha Hold’em – Although the basics are similar to Texas Hold’em, Omaha has a few twists. One key difference is that the players are dealt four cards instead of two. The competition is tense, which makes it all the more exciting.

Tequila Poker – Another newbie in the house. The game combines classic poker with elements from blackjack. This is a brilliant amalgamation not meant for the faint-hearted.