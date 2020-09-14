What To Look For In A Pair Of Boxing Shorts

By

For most activities, any old pair of athletic shorts will do.

You can probably get away with the same pair of shorts for weightlifting, running and playing basketball (assuming you wash them in between).

The same can’t be said for boxing, however.

Boxing shorts have a very specific design and cut to offer you the right protection and to allow you to perform at your highest level.

But, like anything, not all boxing shorts are created equal.

Some are better than others, and different people will have different preferences.

So, when shopping for your next (or first) pair of boxing shorts, here are some things to look for.

Movability

You have to be able to move well, whether you’re dodging punches, throwing them, or doing cardio.

So get a pair of shorts that allow you to move comfortably and freely.

Doing so will help you perform at your optimal level with minimal restrictions.

You can’t float like a butterfly and sting like a bee with bunched up shorts!

Durable

Buying durable things is good advice in general, as it is obviously better if they last longer.

This is especially true in boxing, though, because it is a rough sport, so your shorts are going to take a beating!

Therefore your shorts should be able to withstand all of the punches from the hours of training you’re going to put in.

Good Material

The material is also a crucial aspect of your shorts.

It will have an impact on both its durability and movability, as well as comfort and performance.

The ideal material should be:

Breathable

Comfortable

Lightweight

Tear-resistant

The Right Waistband

The most eye-popping feature of a pair of boxing shorts is the waistband.

The reason they are often so big and high is to take advantage of the “can’t hit below the belt rule.”

So having a bigger and higher waistband can help obscure/minimize the target zone for body shots.

But going TOO high or TOO big can be uncomfortable and restricting. The same can be said for going too small or too low.

So try to find the right balance between comfort and practicality in your waistband.

Protection

If you’re going to be training with a partner, you are going to need some protection.

Make sure your shorts are spacious enough for you to wear the groin/abdomen protection you usually use.

At the same time, make sure they aren’t too big, so they fit right and are comfortable.

The Look

Performance and functionality should be the most influential factors in buying a pair of boxing shorts.

But who doesn’t want to look good right?

Plus, it can give you more confidence, which is always a good thing in boxing.

So get a pair of boxing shorts that will make you look good, in terms of color, design and fit!

Where To Look

Now that you have an idea of what you want in a pair of boxing shorts, it’s time to start looking!

If you need a place to start, here is a list of the best boxing shorts available in 2020.

The article contains a list of five shorts, complete with reviews and descriptions to help you get the perfect pair for you.

