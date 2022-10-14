The Most Anticipated Upcoming UFC Cards of 2022

We’re starting to really hit the meatiest part of the sporting calendar as more leagues have recently started their season. There is going to be a lot of simultaneous action, all across the globe, in the final quarter of 2022. This is especially true for October-December every year, but 2022 is very distinctive as, for the first time ever, a World Cup is also taking place in the late fall and early winter; instead of its usual summer slot.

According to the report on the latest UK sports streaming trends, streaming services are leading the game in offering viewers an outstanding sports-watching experience. This is especially true for younger sports with globe-wide audiences like MMA. In fact, some of the most-watched sports events in recent years were big-scale UFC fights.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the biggest and best UFC events coming up before the calendar flips to 2023.

UFC 280

Oct. 22, 2022, The Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Main Card Headliner: Oliveira vs. Makhachev

The Middle East is a hotbed for MMA (mixed martial arts) right now, as they’ve become a leading venue for hosting these events ever since the Fight Island of 2020. Makhachev comes into this clash with an eye-popping record of 22-1, and a winning percentage like that truly speaks for itself. However, Oliveira has a slight reach advantage, so this will be a fierce and engaging fight to watch!

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Oct. 29, 2022, UFC Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada, Part of the Las Vegas Metroplex, Nevada, United States

Calvin Kattar, “The Boston Finisher,” comes in with a record of 23-6 and a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Arnold Allen, who hails from the United Kingdom, has a purple belt in the same discipline while boasting a very impressive record of 18-1. On paper, this should be riveting.

UFC 281

Nov. 12, Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States

Main Card Headliner: Adesanya vs. Pereira

The world’s most famous arena will welcome an event where the headliner is rematch #2. These two fighters have met previously, twice, but in kickboxing bouts. Pereira won by unanimous decision, the first time, which occurred in April of 2016. The next fight took place at Glory of Heroes 7, in March of 2017, when Pereira claimed the victory by third round knockout. Should be fun!

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

