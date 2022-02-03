The Main Rules Followed in the UFC: A Guide

By

The UFC is one of the most popular sports in the world today and is followed by a number of fans over the world. Fans tune in on Match Days to see trained fighters battle it out against each other in the ring and see who has got more strength and power in them.

The UFC is fought on the rules of mixed martial arts, and it is highly necessary that all enthusiasts tuning in to watch or bet on the event know the directions that are being followed.

In this article, we take a look at some of the rules that are followed in the UFC and how these rules stand out. You can go through these rules to better understand the sport and make a calculated bet rather than testing your luck.

Fouls in UFC

We start our article by first looking at all acts that are considered as fouls in the UFC. These fouls include:

Butting with your head : The head cannot be used in the MMA or the UFC. Fighters cannot use the head to butt other opponents.

Eye Gouging : Eye gouging is strictly reprimanded and is considered illegal. Opponents cannot gouge eyes through fingers or elbows.

Biting an Opponent : Fighters in the UFC aren’t allowed to spit at or bite an opponent during the match. If a contestant is bit by their opponent, they can report it to the ref.

Fish Hooking : Fish hooking, which is the action of placing one’s fingers in the mouth or nose of an opponent and pulling them in the opposite direction, is not considered legal during the fight.

Pulling Hair : Pulling hair in any manner is considered illegal. Opponents cannot pull hair at all.

Strikes : Opponents cannot spike each other on the back of the head, throat or neck. These spikes are considered illegal and the fighter will be reprimanded.

Stretching fingers towards the eyes or face of an opponent.

Attacking the groin of your opponent.

Elbow strike in a downward pointed manner

Stomping on top of an opponent who is already grounded

Holding the shorts or gloves of an opponent.

Grabbing or holding the fence with your toes or your fingers.

Manipulating the small joint.

Throwing the opponent out of the fighting area.

Intentionally placing a finger or ripping open the skin or bruise on a fellow opponent.

Twisting, pinching or clawing the flesh of an opponent.

Using abusive language within the fighting arena.

Weight Classes and Glove Size

The table below illustrates the different weight classes and the sizes they are allowed.

Weight Class Weight Allowance Glove size Straw weight up to and including 115 lbs. 3 lbs. 4 to 8 oz. Flyweight over 115 to 125 lbs. 3 lbs. 4 to 8 oz. Bantamweight over 125 to 135 lbs. 3 lbs. 4 to 8 oz. Featherweight over 135 to 145 lbs. 5 lbs. 4 to 8 oz. Lightweight over 145 to 155 lbs. 5 lbs. 4 to 8 oz. Super Lightweight over 155 to 165 lbs. 5 lbs. 4 to 8 oz. Welterweight over 165 to 170 lbs. 5 lbs. 4 to 8 oz. Super Welterweight over 170 to 175 lbs 7 lbs. 4 to 8 oz. Middleweight over 175 to 185 lbs. 7 lbs. 4 to 8 oz. Super Middleweight over 185 to 195 lbs. 7 lbs 4 to 8 oz. Light Heavyweight over 195 to 205 lbs. 7 lbs. 4 to 8 oz. Cruiserweight over 205 to 225 lbs. 7 lbs. 4 to 8 oz. Heavyweight over 225 to 265 lbs. 7 lbs. 4 to 8 oz. Super Heavyweight over 265 lbs. 4 to 8 oz.

Betting on the UFC

There has been a drastic increase in the number of bets placed on the UFC recently. A number of people have shown interest in the fights, and some of the stars from the Octagon have gone on to become really popular with the masses.

Bookmakers also realize the potential that UFC has to offer, which is why there is plenty of potential for betting on it. You can check out the best odds on the UFC here and find out the top performing bets in the platform. The UFC pits fighters with equal capabilities against one another and opens the doors for huge winnings. You can start betting on the UFC today and make a clear gain on your bets to be a part of the world’s most profitable sport for betting.

Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.