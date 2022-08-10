The Best Australian Boxers of All Time and Their Stories

While Australia certainly wouldn’t come to mind as one of the countries that have produced the most legends in boxing, there is no denying they’ve at least produced a few. Today we’ll discuss a few of these legends, their stories, and their boxing records.

Let’s get right into it.

Jeff ‘Hit Man’ Harding

Born on the 5th of February 1965, Jeff Harding was, without a doubt, a powerhouse boxer. He even earned the name ‘Australia’s Rocky’.

His initial training started with Steve Cansdell in Grafton before he eventually relocated to Sydney. There, he would start his training under Johnny Lewis at the Newtown Police Boys’ Club. During this time, he also won his first amateur title, the NSW State title. This title naturally paved his way into the professional boxing world.

Jeff turned professional in 1986, leading to his WBC Light Heavyweight Title victory in 1989. His title win came after a 12-round TKO against Dennis Andries. He successfully defended his title twice before losing it in an eventual rematch against Andries in 1990.

Jeff then retook the title in 1991, against Andries, with a majority decision. Harding then defended the title twice more, then lost it to Mike McCallum by unanimous decision, not long after which Harding retired.

Harding’s impressive career spanned 23 wins and merely two losses. He certainly made for some great boxing betting odds.

Jeff ‘Marrickville Mauler’ Fenech

One of the legends in the Australian National Boxing Hall of Fame, Jeff Fenech, left destruction in his wake. Born on the 28th of May 1964 in St. Peters, Sydney, Fenech started his path towards boxing greatness when he met Johnny Lewiwhile attending the Newtown Police Boys’ Club.

His insane amateur career took him to the 1984 Summer Olympics, where he represented Australia as a team captain. His loss to Yugoslavian Redzep Redzepovski was one of the more controversial losses in Olympic history since Fenech initially took the win. After intervention by the Olympic Boxing Committee, which led to a total recount, Fenech lost.

Many believe this decision led to Fenech seeking to further prove his skill, taking his first steps into professional boxing in the same year. His impressive start to his professional career saw him winning by knockout in his first 11 bouts. Of the 33 fights Fenech had, he ended a whopping 21 by KO. He only lost three bouts and drew one, leaving his total record at 29 – 3.

Fenech went on to become a Bantamweight Champion, a Super Bantamweight Champion, and a Featherweight Champion.

Johnny Famechon

Born Jean-Pierre Famechon was born on the 28th of March 1945 in Paris, France. Along with the rest of his family, Famechon moved to Ferntree Gully, Australia in 1950 when he was five. After his mother and younger brother moved back to Paris, Famechon and his father moved to Richmond.

His boxing career would span a massive 67 fights, of which he won 56. He was a technically gifted boxer with a massive emphasis on his defence. Of his career wins, his first major victory was against Les Dunn, crowning Famechon the Victorian Featherweight Champion in 1964. After defeating Scottish boxer John O’Brien three years later, Famechon became the Commonwealth Featherweight Champion.

He continued his career and took the WBC Featherweight Champion title in 1969, also becoming Lineal. He went on to defend his title against Harada of Japan, winning a controversial points victory. The two later had a rematch during which Famechon beat Harada by KO in the fourteenth round.

His last title defence was in 1970 against Mexican Vicente Saldivar, and after barely losing on points, Famechon retired.

Lionel ‘Slim’ Rose

Lionel ‘Slim’ Rose was born on the 21st of June 1948 in Labertouche, Victoria, Australia. His career spanned a lengthy 53 fights, of which he won 42. Impressive by any standard.

Rose was also the first Indigenous Australian to ever win a world title in boxing and became the first indigenous Australian to be named Australian of the Year. He received most of his initial training from his father before being taken under the wing of Frank Oakes at age 15, the same year he won the Australian amateur flyweight title.

Rose began his professional career at the young age of 16, beating Maria Magriss in points during their bout on the 9th of September in 1964. Rose went on to win five bouts in a row before being defeated on points by Singtong Por Tor during a rematch.

At the age of 18, Rose won the Australian Bantamweight Title against Noel Kunde. Roy would win nine more bouts between 1966 and 1967 before challenging Masahiko Harada and defeating him to take the title of World Bantamweight Champion.

Les ‘The Maitland Wonder Bub’ Darcy

Born near Maitland in New South Wales on the 28th of October 1895, Darcy started boxing as an amateur at age 15.

His first sixteen fights ended in victories before Darcy stepped up to challenge veteran boxer Bob Whiteclaw for the Australian Welterweight title. Darcy lost this fight but would later – in a rematch – knock Whiteclaw out in the fifth round.

Darcy went on to become the Australian World Middleweight Champion bringing down big visitors such as Eddie McGoorty, Billy Murray, George Chip, and George ‘KO’ Brown. Later, in 1916, Darcy would knock out Harold Hardwick to take the Australian Heavyweight Title.

After contracting septicaemia in 1917, Darcy passed away at the young age of 21. We can only speculate, but he probably would have had a stellar career in boxing had he not died so young.

And there you have it, our picks for the best Australian boxers of all time. While this is in no way meant to be the only great Australian boxers, we think each of them deserves a place on this list.

Related Posts via Categories