List of Famous South African Sport Stars

Sporting ability is probably one thing that is valued in South Africa. We've got well-known South African bucket load sportsmen! Let's take a look at some of the most unforgettable and outstanding sporting stars, wearing with pride SA national colours.
Well-known sport persons from South Africa
Famous South Africans football players
Theophalus ‘Doctor’ Khumalo is a former South African football player, often referred to as a “16 valve” and is the most famous as a midfield star for Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana for his turbo strength.
McCarthy’s “Benni” is a retired football coach and South African footballer. He has 31 goals and is Bafana Bafana the only sportsman in South Africa to have won the UEFA Champions League and to have scored with Porto in 2003–04.
Lucas Valeriu Radebe is an ex-professional South African soccer player who has been playing back center. He began his career with Kaizer Chiefs, moved to Leeds United and represented his Yorkshire team in 256 matches. As a tribute to his first team, he was dubbed “The Boss,” and his captain’s nod was Leeds United and Bafana Bafana.
Popular athletics and runners
In 1984 the Olympics and later South Africa in 1992, both times in the 3,000- meter run, were held under the banner of the British flag. Zola Pieterse is nÃ © Budd. While it was not ratified in 1984, for a second time in the 5000-meter women’s event, it smashed the world record and also won the World Cross Country Championships. What’s remarkable about her? Much of her training and running took place in 1985 at 4:17.57 p.m., and her personal best time was still on record.
Bruce Fordyce is a south-african runner, even though he was born in Hong Kong. He is most known for his nine straight victories at the Comrades Marathon. Three years in a row he has won the London Brighton Marathon.
Mokgadi Caster Semenya has won gold in women’s 800 meters at the World Championships in 2009, at 1:55.45 a time, as the South African middle-distance rider and 2016 olympic gold medalist. At the 2017 World Championships, she achieved a new personal record – 1:55.16.
Well known Boxers South Africans
Gerrie Coetzee was the first African to ever fight for and win a world heavyweight title in South Africa and was a former professional boxer. From 1983 to 1984, he won the WBA belt and received a stunning knocken-out victory over Michael Dokes, eventual world heavyweight champion for WBA and Leon Spinks. He’s also the topic of the next Hollywood movie!
Jacob Matlala was a wrestler and junior champion for South Africa, the “Baby Jake.” Matlala was the world’s smallest boxer champion in history at an altitude of 1.47 metres. He collected four World Championship titles and introduced his WBU Band to Nelson Mandela after his fight against Juan Herrera with a record of 68 fights (53 winners and 2 drawings).
Cricket Players
In the Test and ODI teams for the national team, Paul Adams is a left-arm unorthodox bowler with a special bowling case since the 90s. He is taking 412 wickets in total.
In the 90s, Hansie Cronje was an international cricketing South African and a captain in the national South African cricketing team. In his 53 test matches, Cronje led South Africa to a record 23 victories, with 11 defeats.
Cricket commentator and retired cricket player Kepler Wessels is a South Africa-Australian. After playing the 24 Tests he had the rare chance to catch South Africa. He was a left-hand opener, but he’s packed into cricket gear right now after he retired and instead he switched to run in lawn bowls!
Popular cyclists of South Africa
Daryl Impey is a UCI WorldTeample Mitchelton – Scott South African road cyclist currently cycling. He is a famous all-rounder who is sparkling on the difficult sprints and a double Tour Down Under winner – the only rider to have won the race in successive years. An eight-time leader in the National Southern African Time Trial Trial Championships, including seven straight titles between 2013 and 2019, Impey has won the National Road Race Championships two-wheelers.
Popular golfers from South Africa
Gary Player is a golfer who’s gone. He won nine main championships in standard tours and nin big champions in the Champions Tour, without a doubt one of the best talents there. He was the first non-US man to accomplish the Grand Slam career at the age of 29 – winning all four junior posts. In his lifetime, he won 163 tournament winners over seven decades on six continents, which brought his spot in the 1974 World Golf Hall of Fame.
His love for golf is a golfing talent with over 400 construction projects on five world continents and more than 36 books on golf, a famous golf course architect.
Due to its 1.91 meter long, more than lifetime stature combined to its fluid, quick swinging nature, Ernie Els is a South Africa professional golfer nicknamed ‘The Big Easy.’ He is one of only six golfers to each win the USA with 71 career wins, including four major championships. Twice Open Championship and Open Championship. If he does not hit clubs, he is a winemaker and he runs a golf course design firm and a charitable foundational organisation that nurtures golf talent among disadvantaged young people.
Respected swimmers from South Africa
South African swimmer Natalie du Toit is best known for her success at the Paralympics and Commonwealth Games 2004 gold medals. She was one of two Paralympians who competed in the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics and was just the third amputee in the Olympics.
Chad le Clos, a competitive South African swimmer, is a champion at the Olympic, World, Commonwealth and 50- and 100-mètre butterflies and is still the record holder of the Commonwealth. His parents must have an amazing cabinet trophy in their living room, as in the 2012 Olympics in London he won gold with 200 m, silver with 100 m, silver, silver, 200 m with freestyle silver and 100 m with Butterfly with his five medals in Summer Olympics in Singapore. If this is not enough, he won a four-day overall swimming world cup and won three gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in 2018 for the 50 m, 100 m and 200 m butterfly events.
