Canelo vs Golovkin 3 Expert Predictions and Preview on 17th September 2022

Ready for the biggest fight of the year? DAZN will provide full HD streaming of Canelo Alvarez vs Golovkin boxing live on 17th September 2022. In September, Gennady Glovkin, IBF Welterweight Champion will face Canelo Alvarez. Sal Canelo lvarez was defeated by Dmitry Bivol. September 17th will see the third bout between Canelo lvarez and GGG.

This paper examines why the audience will not be satisfied with the conclusion to the trilogy. We’d like to share some predictions and previews about the trilogy’s conclusion.

Canelo didn’t look good in his last fight

Russian opponent defeated the 31-year-old Mexican for the second time in their professional careers. The decrease in confidence has caused one of the most respected men in the world to lose some of his charisma.

Gennady Golovkin’s Age

GGG, despite being one of the most successful fighters in the past decade with just one loss, is now 40 years old and could be approaching the end of his career (against Canelo).

A technical win over Ryota Morrata is not enough to ensure the Kazakh’s future success.

Mexicans are experiencing another dramatic weight change

His performance suffers because he can’t maintain a constant weight.

Although everyone acknowledges Ivarez’s extraordinary abilities, his decision to lose weight to 168 lbs could affect his performance and attention.

Third parties are never good

A third Canelo-Golovkin vs. GGG fight will be the most devastating of all time. It took four years for the Canelo-Golovkin Trilogy to be completed.

This fight could match Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s “Fight of the Century”, in terms of pay-per-view and ticket sales.

An answer will be given on September 17. Canelo won the rematch in 2018. The second battle was a draw.

Canelo Alvarez will face Gennady Golovkin on Saturday for the title of middleweight champion on HBO Pay-Per-View

Since both men are at their peak, the Canelo/GGG bout should be entertaining. In March, Daniel Jacobs beat Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs). Canelo has won seven consecutive bouts since his defeat to Floyd Mayweather.

Our experts believe that Golovkin will win but it will be close.

Thoughts of an expert

This fight for the middleweight title is worth a look. After reaching a plateau in the previous rounds, the 35-year-old champion seems to be slowing down. Despite his enormous size, Alvarez can hurt him in close quarters. Willie Monroe Jr. proved that Golovkin can be hit closer up. GGG was completely ruined by Kell Brook. Daniel Jacobs says that Golovkin doesn’t like body blows.

Canelo’s strength and body punch surpass both Monroe and Jacobs together. Can he beat an ex-amateur with powerful hands and a reliable jab? When it comes to cooking, timing is crucial. If he isn’t consumed, I imagine he will be burnt in the kitchen. I predict that Golovkin will prevail in a close and unanimous vote against Canelo.

The insider’s view

The result is 50/50. After losing to Floyd Mayweather, Canelo is now suffering from more body pains. Canelo wins by one point.

Canelo will use uppercuts and body punches. Canelo must keep his feet on the ground to combat GGG’s deadly jab and distance control. Canelo is the better on the inside but GGG is the toughest opponent.

Canelo doesn’t like fighting fast, but he must continue the fight against GGG, especially on the ropes. To see if GGG loses his advantage, keep an eye on him. Jacobs was well aware of the situation.

He had also a successful professional and amateur sporting career. Canelo can take advantage of GGG’s strengths and accomplish things he wouldn’t have otherwise.

Expect a high-stakes fight between two highly dangerous opponents for boxing fans. My instinct says that Canelo will win via decision. However, my intellect tells us that GGG will stop him later.

Related Posts via Categories