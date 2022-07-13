3 Commonly Asked Questions About Muay Thai Betting

Muay Thai, commonly known as Thai boxing, is one of Thailand’s most famous boxing sports. Millions of people worldwide watch these fights live and even bet on the different aspects of the game. Betting on Muay Step Thai boxing matches is a sensation in Thailand. According to experts, people in Thailand spend 40 billion baht a year on gambling and betting on fights. So, you can imagine how massive the whole phenomenon is.

Betting on the fight is one of the common ways to earn from Muay Thai fights. Though it is widely popular, many people are unaware of how to bet on the fights. Most fights happen in popular rings, while some happen underground and are more exclusive. That means the nature of bets can also vary based on the fight. Whether you watch the fight in the stadium or live on your smartphone app, you can place your bets anywhere. If you want to know more about these bets, here are three commonly asked questions about betting apps.

When are the boxing tips posted?

There are many betting apps and betting tips apps that post regular updates about the fights. These apps and platforms help betters place an effective bet by telling them who is more likely to win the fight based on their track record, health, and opponent.

Most Muay Step Thai boxing matches are hosted on weekends, meaning you need 2-3 days to get the tips. That way, you have enough time to think about your bets and know which ones to back. The betting tips apps post their tips on Thursday, so you have plenty of time to post your bets.

Unlike other sports, Thai boxing doesn’t have a recognized season or a fixed schedule for the fights. That’s why you must be alert when the fights are announced, so you can look for the tips and prepare your bets.

2. Where to put your bets?

Many apps and platforms offer helpful betting tips and allow you to place your bets. These sites also provide match predictions so you can make better decisions. You can compare these platforms to find the one whose previous predictions have come true. Before putting your bet, you can check the list of fights, predicted tips, and minimum bets. That way, you can minimize the risk and maximize the chances of winning the bet.

3. How to put your boxing bets?

Many new betters are unaware of how to place their bets on the match. As most bookmakers offer only a few markets to bet on, it’s essential to know the game before getting into it. There are different ways to put your bets on the game.

The most popular betting method is betting on the outright winner. These types of bets back one fighter to defeat the other by knockout, point victory, and disqualifying another player.

Another way to bet is on the method of victory. Most fighters have a specific method of winning the fight. Some rely on point systems, while some win the fight with knockouts. You can bet on the winning method of the player on the odds of which winning method they choose.

Betting on Muay Thai boxing flights can be challenging, especially if you are a beginner. Start with small bets and learn the game before you place bigger bets. You can reduce your chances of losing and win more money on bets.

