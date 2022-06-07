By

When you hear the term “martial arts,” you may picture someone in a white uniform with a black belt kicking and hitting their opponent. However, martial arts have a rich, expansive history, dating back to as early as the Bronze Age (3300 BC to 1200 BC). Archeologists have discovered ancient art depicting types of fighting like wrestling, boxing, and hand-to-hand combat in sites across the world.

Nowadays, many types of martial arts are popular for children

and adults alike to practice competitively or recreationally. While martial

arts are a great way to get in shape, they also teach important life skills

like discipline, confidence, and respect. With countless subgenres of martial

arts, anyone can find a type that works for them. Here are 10 popular types of

martial arts.

1. Jiu Jitsu

Jiu jitsu, also known as jujutsu, is a centuries-old martial art

from Japan. Its primary purpose is self-defense. While other martial arts

emphasize kicking and striking, jiu jitsu focuses on full-body close combat.

Many techniques of jiu jitsu have been used to develop modern types of martial

Many techniques of jiu jitsu have been used to develop modern types of martial arts like Brazilian jiu jitsu, judo, and mixed martial arts.

2. Karate

Karate is a word that translates to “empty hand.”

Similar to jiu jitsu, karate originated in Japan many centuries ago. This

popular style of martial arts focuses on striking and kicking as well as

defensive moves like blocking. Karate improves flexibility, reflexes, and physical

strength in addition to boosting cardiovascular health.

3. Aikido

Aikido

is a modern Japanese martial art with a concentration on peace and mindfulness.

The goal of aikido is to defend yourself by using your opponent’s strength to

your advantage. Rather than primarily focusing on physical strength, aikido

places an emphasis on skills like awareness and relaxation.

4. Taekwondo

Taekwondo, also known as Tae Kwon Do or Taekwon-Do, is a combat

sport developed in Korea in the 1940s. This sport is characterized by

high-energy combat moves like high kicks, spinning jump kicks, and punches.

Taekwondo focuses both on attack and defense forms.

5. Tai Chi

Tai chi is an internal Chinese martial art that focuses on

spiritual health. While many modern tai chi practices are based upon meditation

and relaxation, the techniques employed in tai chi can still be an incredibly

effective method of self-defense during combat situations. Because tai chi is a

low-impact exercise, it is generally accessible for a wide range of ages and

physical skill levels.

6. Krav Maga

Krav Maga is a style of self-defense and fighting developed for

the Israeli military in the 1930s. The primary goal of Krav Maga is to quickly

neutralize the threat. Today, Krav Maga classes focus on real-life scenarios to

implement practical, life-saving skills.

7. Kendo

Kendo (or “way of the sword”) is a Japanese martial

art involving bamboo swords and protective body armor. Kendo matches are judged

on a points system. Although this sport is quite physically strenuous, the

primary focus of kendo is on developing proper mental, moral, and spiritual

skills.

8. Kung Fu

Kung Fu is a group of Chinese martial arts dating back as early

as the 21st century BC. This sport was popularized in American pop culture in

the 1970s by the films of Bruce Lee. Many modern types of Kung Fu

utilize striking and kicking techniques similar to karate. Like numerous other

types of martial arts, Kung Fu prioritizes both physical and mental skills like

balance, focus, and determination.

9. Judo

Judo

is a modern Japanese martial art and Olympic sport with origins in jiu jitsu.

The objective of competitive judo is to throw an opponent, pin an opponent to

the ground, or force an opponent to submit by choking or joint locking. The

word judo translates to “the way of gentleness.” While actions like

throwing and choking may not sound or appear gentle, the techniques of judo are

designed to purposefully avoid physically harming the opponent.

10. MMA (Mixed Martial Arts)

MMA, also known as cage fighting or ultimate fighting, is a

hybrid combat sport combining techniques of other martial arts like boxing,

wrestling, and karate. The main objective of MMA is to defeat your opponent

using striking, grappling, and wrestling techniques. This sport has been

popularized by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

There are countless types of martial arts, each with varying

levels of physical and mental difficulty. Martial arts can be defined by their

style or by their regional origin. While many types of martial arts may sound

similar, most focuses have distinct techniques, purposes, and histories.

Whether you’re looking for an effective method of self-defense, an intense

workout in the form of combat, or a relaxing exercise for your body and mind,

there’s a style of martial arts out there for everyone.