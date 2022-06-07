When you hear the term “martial arts,” you may picture someone in a white uniform with a black belt kicking and hitting their opponent. However, martial arts have a rich, expansive history, dating back to as early as the Bronze Age (3300 BC to 1200 BC). Archeologists have discovered ancient art depicting types of fighting like wrestling, boxing, and hand-to-hand combat in sites across the world.
Nowadays, many types of martial arts are popular for children
and adults alike to practice competitively or recreationally. While martial
arts are a great way to get in shape, they also teach important life skills
like discipline, confidence, and respect. With countless subgenres of martial
arts, anyone can find a type that works for them. Here are 10 popular types of
martial arts.
1. Jiu Jitsu
Jiu jitsu, also known as jujutsu, is a centuries-old martial art
from Japan. Its primary purpose is self-defense. While other martial arts
emphasize kicking and striking, jiu jitsu focuses on full-body close combat.
Many techniques of jiu jitsu have been used to develop modern types of martial
Many techniques of jiu jitsu have been used to develop modern types of martial arts like Brazilian jiu jitsu, judo, and mixed martial arts.
2. Karate
Karate is a word that translates to “empty hand.”
Similar to jiu jitsu, karate originated in Japan many centuries ago. This
popular style of martial arts focuses on striking and kicking as well as
defensive moves like blocking. Karate improves flexibility, reflexes, and physical
strength in addition to boosting cardiovascular health.
3. Aikido
Aikido
is a modern Japanese martial art with a concentration on peace and mindfulness.
The goal of aikido is to defend yourself by using your opponent’s strength to
your advantage. Rather than primarily focusing on physical strength, aikido
places an emphasis on skills like awareness and relaxation.
4. Taekwondo
Taekwondo, also known as Tae Kwon Do or Taekwon-Do, is a combat
sport developed in Korea in the 1940s. This sport is characterized by
high-energy combat moves like high kicks, spinning jump kicks, and punches.
Taekwondo focuses both on attack and defense forms.
5. Tai Chi
Tai chi is an internal Chinese martial art that focuses on
spiritual health. While many modern tai chi practices are based upon meditation
and relaxation, the techniques employed in tai chi can still be an incredibly
effective method of self-defense during combat situations. Because tai chi is a
low-impact exercise, it is generally accessible for a wide range of ages and
physical skill levels.
6. Krav Maga
Krav Maga is a style of self-defense and fighting developed for
the Israeli military in the 1930s. The primary goal of Krav Maga is to quickly
neutralize the threat. Today, Krav Maga classes focus on real-life scenarios to
implement practical, life-saving skills.
7. Kendo
Kendo (or “way of the sword”) is a Japanese martial
art involving bamboo swords and protective body armor. Kendo matches are judged
on a points system. Although this sport is quite physically strenuous, the
primary focus of kendo is on developing proper mental, moral, and spiritual
skills.
8. Kung Fu
Kung Fu is a group of Chinese martial arts dating back as early
as the 21st century BC. This sport was popularized in American pop culture in
the 1970s by the films of Bruce Lee. Many modern types of Kung Fu
utilize striking and kicking techniques similar to karate. Like numerous other
types of martial arts, Kung Fu prioritizes both physical and mental skills like
balance, focus, and determination.
9. Judo
Judo
is a modern Japanese martial art and Olympic sport with origins in jiu jitsu.
The objective of competitive judo is to throw an opponent, pin an opponent to
the ground, or force an opponent to submit by choking or joint locking. The
word judo translates to “the way of gentleness.” While actions like
throwing and choking may not sound or appear gentle, the techniques of judo are
designed to purposefully avoid physically harming the opponent.
10. MMA (Mixed Martial Arts)
MMA, also known as cage fighting or ultimate fighting, is a
hybrid combat sport combining techniques of other martial arts like boxing,
wrestling, and karate. The main objective of MMA is to defeat your opponent
using striking, grappling, and wrestling techniques. This sport has been
popularized by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).
There are countless types of martial arts, each with varying
levels of physical and mental difficulty. Martial arts can be defined by their
style or by their regional origin. While many types of martial arts may sound
similar, most focuses have distinct techniques, purposes, and histories.
Whether you’re looking for an effective method of self-defense, an intense
workout in the form of combat, or a relaxing exercise for your body and mind,
there’s a style of martial arts out there for everyone.Follow paulmbanks
