Where Next for Robert Lewandowski?

While his current club aren’t keen to admit it, Robert Lewandowski has made it clear that his time at Bayern Munich is up. At the age of 33 and after 12 years in the Bundesliga, the prolific Polish striker is ready for a new challenge.

He may be reaching the end of his career but there is no shortage of interest in a player who has scored 344 goals in 375 games for Bayern. That’s an incredible record but who is most likely to land this spectacular centre forward?

Premier League Battle

A number of Premier League clubs have been linked with Robert Lewandowski but only three seem plausible. With Sadio Mane set to leave Merseyside, Liverpool’s need for a striker is obvious and the Polish centre forward previously played under Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund.

Romelu Lukaku’s struggles at Chelsea should see the Belgian international leave for Inter Milan on loan this summer. They’ve long been admirers of Lewandowski and the first job for the club’s new owners may be to sanction a bid.

Manchester United are also in the frame. They would not be able to offer the player Champions League football next season and that could be a stumbling block.

Options Elsewhere

Barcelona are another club in need of a new striker. The club signed the prolific Sergio Aguero last summer but he had to sadly retire on medical grounds shortly after the start of the season. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang was picked up in the January transfer window but it’s thought that Barca will go back in for top class striking talent this summer.

PSG would have been a more likely option if they had sold Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid. The French international initially seemed attracted by Real’s approach but he would eventually snub them to stay with his current club.

Real may now look elsewhere for reinforcements and there are few better strikers in world football than Robert Lewandowski.

The Verdict

There are other options but, if media reports are to be believed, this is likely to be a straight fight between Liverpool and Barcelona. Stories linking Lewandowski to Liverpool are more than plausible due to the impending departure of Sadio Mane.

The player would be reunited with Jurgen Klopp and he would be playing for a team who are challenging for European and domestic trophies.

Lewandowski had previously hinted that Barcelona would be his preference. They are another giant of the game, playing at the top level, but the Catalans are not the force that they were when Lionel Messi was at his peak.

We may know the answer to this question very shortly. Transfer deals are already being concluded in Europe and the player has promised a quick decision. There are many destinations on the table but it’s all pointing to a battle between Liverpool and Barcelona as one of the world’s greatest strikers ponders his next move.