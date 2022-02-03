Pros and cons of car rental

By

The modern dynamic rhythm of life forces people to systematically use vehicles. A car has long ceased to be a luxury, now it is a necessary tool for solving various everyday issues.

When personal transport breaks down or it is not possible to buy your own car, a car rental service comes to the rescue. Today, rent is a popular option everywhere: both in large cities and in small towns. Not surprisingly, the number of car rental companies is on the rise. In this article, we will analyze the pros and cons of renting a car.

Advantages of car rental

Among the pros of car renting services, we can highlight the following ones:

Financial aspect. Renting a car is cheaper than buying a car. Also, you will not pay for the maintenance of the car ensuring its working condition. Moreover, transport tax is also the responsibility of the company.

Saving time. You will spend just a few minutes and you will have the car of your dreams. Now, there are a huge number of rental services, including premium ones, where you can choose very beautiful and expensive cars.

Finally, you always have the variant of ordering additional options. If you need a roof rack, a navigator or a child seat, then you don’t have to buy them. Book rental services with a car.

The advantages of the rental service can be continued for a long time. It frees you from cost and inconvenience. In addition, it gives more free time for personal development, work or leisure activities.

Disadvantages of renting a car

The cons of the service are not so noticeable, and the pros clearly prevail over them. But there are several downsides. And when renting a car, they should be taken into account. Otherwise, you risk losing money and finding yourself in an unpleasant situation.

Two main disadvantages of the whole procedure:

Pitfalls associated with insurance. Some companies, trying to rip off as much money from the client as possible, draw up an agreement with vague clauses. A person in a hurry puts the signature, not particularly delving into the conditions. That is, they do not get acquainted with the contract in detail. And only later it turns out that they need to pay more money for insurance. Therefore, the client should pay attention to this clause of the contract.

Penalties. It all depends on the client. If they return the car in good condition, then no claims will be made against them However, if the client heavily dirties the car or, worse, damages it, fines cannot be avoided. Many companies do not charge fines for dirt. But some rental points are not averse to finding fault with the client for any reason in order to get a monetary benefit.

Some companies put a limit on the number of miles that a car can travel per day. And you will have to pay extra for extra mileage.

The disadvantages of renting can be leveled if you prepare for them in advance. For example, if you need to drive a rented car more than the established limit in a day, then inform about this when concluding the contract. Rental agencies meet the needs of customers and for an additional small amount, they will increase the limit or remove it altogether.