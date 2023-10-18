Powerboat Racing Legend Hugh Fuller’s Comeback: Defying Age and Setting New Records

Hugh D. Fuller Jr., the veteran speed specialist, has made a sensational return to powerboat racing after a brief hiatus. His partnership with Rich Wyatt has sent ripples of excitement through the powerboat racing community, marking a thrilling new chapter in his illustrious career.

Life in the Fast Lane

Fuller’s name is synonymous with speed and precision, not just on the water. After a fulfilling career in motor racing, he switched to the powerboat circuit in the early 2000s. He won his first Super Cat World Title at the Key West Offshore World Powerboat Championship in 2001, along with throttleman John Tomlinson.

To Fuller, powerboat racing is about teamwork. While a car offers the driver complete control, winning in a boat requires teamwork and cooperation. The multi-time world champion admits he’s aggressive but says his partners know he won’t do anything stupid. It’s a dangerous sport that requires competitors to be in peak physical and mental condition. Any lapse of concentration could be fatal.

Fuller Commits to the dfYOUNG Team for 2023

For the 2023 season, Fuller has joined the dfYOUNG team. He pairs up with throttleman (and co-owner of dfYOUNG) Rich Wyatt. While the two have raced together previously, this will be their first Class 1 partnership and dfYOUNG’s first full season competing.

Wyatt’s global logistics company, dfYOUNG, is the sole sponsor of the silver 50’ Mystic Powerboat. The catamaran’s engines have been replaced with Mercury Racing 1100 Comp engines, as is required of all Class 1 teams starting this season. Fuller says this investment and commitment to winning persuaded him to join the team, although he admits they have some work ahead of them to catch up to some of their more experienced competitors.

A Challenging Start to the Season

The Union Internationale Motonautique Class 1 World Championship series kicked off in May 2023 with Thunder on Cocoa Beach in Cocoa Beach, Florida. The series was beset by high attrition. dfYOUNG and fellow new boat competitor Monster Energy/M.CON both failed to win any points due to technical issues experienced in the race.

A month later, at the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix, one of dfYOUNG’s engines entered guardian mode. This mode protects the motor by reducing rpm or shutting it down completely. However, the team decided to keep running. It paid dividends when they limped across the line to nab third place and some valuable points in the world championship standings. Having struggled with water-pressure spikes blowing hoses off their fittings, the team was relieved to make it through without blowing a hose.

dfYOUNG experienced further engine problems in early August at the Great Lakes Grand Prix, held in Michigan City, Indiana. Despite being ideally suited to the big-wave conditions on the day, a temperature sensor wire fell off one of its engines on the very first lap.

First Place at Sheboygan Day 2

After Michigan, teams headed to the opposite shore of Lake Michigan and the inaugural three-day Mercury Racing MidWest Challenge. Conditions on the lake were challenging, with rain impacting visibility during qualifiers and wind whipping up the 6-mile course.

On the second day of the competition, the dfYOUNG team clinched their long-awaited victory. It’s worth noting that dfYOUNG began the competition in the fifth position on the first day.

222 Offshore Australia clinched the top spot on the first day and took second place on the following day, ultimately earning them the overall event championship.

Age Is No Limit

Now a grandfather of three, Fuller attributes the longevity and success of his adrenaline-fueled career to maintaining his fitness. “Age doesn’t matter to me,” he maintains, “I still work out like the professional athlete I am. I stay at it.”

Fuller’s enthusiasm for Class 1 looks set to keep him “at it.” With eight boats competing this season, he’s hopeful the maximum of 12 will be reached soon. Competitors also hope to have some international racing venues in the future. Azam Rangoonwala, Powerboat P1 CEO, says the organization is aiming for 10 international venues and 12 competing teams. Currently, racing venues in Scandinavia and the Middle East look likely for the 2024 season.

Hugh Fuller’s triumphant return to powerboat racing, characterized by his personal grit and unrelenting spirit, represents a testament to the enduring legacy of one of the sport’s most iconic figures. As he continues navigating the unpredictable waters of competition, Fuller’s unwavering dedication and spirit serve as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring racers and fans alike. With each race, Fuller and Wyatt continue to redefine the boundaries of powerboat racing, leaving an indelible legacy that will be celebrated for generations to come.

