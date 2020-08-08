New Sports Cars to be Excited About in 2021

By

The car industry keeps evolving by the day. Developers are coming up with new and better car models that are taking the market by storm. Every car brand is working hard to release new car inventions for their customers to drive and enjoy.

Here are some new sports cars that are set to be released in 2021 that you should be excited about:

The Porsche Taycan 4S

The Porsche Taycan 4S is considered to be the base model of the Taycan lineup that has both the Turbo and Turbo S. The distinguishing factor that makes Taycan 4S unique from its counterparts is the fact that it’s an electric all-wheel-drive sports car that gives you the option to choose between two batteries.

One of the performance batteries will produce 522 horsepower while the other battery which is performance plus will produce 563 horsepower. With regard to driving, the Porsche Taycan 4S is estimated to have over 200 miles in range.

The Tesla Roadster

Back in 2017, Tesla made an announcement of its plans to unleash a new Roadster. They also highlighted some of the performance features that the car was meant to display, one being that it would go from 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds.

Tesla also stated that the Roadster’s top speed would be 250mph and would cover a driving range of 620 miles. This vehicle is a 4 seater sports car. The estimated price tag for the Roadster is $200,000.

The Tesla Roadster was expected to be unveiled in 2020. The developers, however, still have some milestones they need to achieve for the car with regards to its performance. This sports car is therefore expected to have its initial semi-deliveries done in the year 2021.

The 2020 Polestar 1

It may be branded as a 2020 model, but the Polestar 1 is expected to be released to the market in 2021. The Polestar 1 is Volvo S90’s 2-door version. It has a hybrid engine setup that powers it. The 4-cylinder twin-charged 2.0 liter engine is joined up with an electric motor and produces 375 horsepower.

The Polestar 1 sports car is an all-wheel drive. The rear wheels are powered by electric motors. The entire drivetrain combined produces 619 horsepower and a whopping 738 lb-ft of torque.

The BMW M6 Gran Coupe

The BMW M8 Gran Coupe is a 4 door sports car that has a 4.4-liter turbocharged V8 engine that produces 600 horsepower. Important to note is that the BMW M8 Gran Coupe will be a series of 8 different cars. The first edition of each series will be released in the year 2021 with their estimated price being between $130,000 and $143,000.

The Audi E-Tron GT

Made with aluminum, high-strength steel, and carbon fiber, the Audi E-Tron GT is set to be powered using a dual motor setup that is expected to produce a massive 590 horsepower. With this power, the E-Tron GT is expected to go from 0 to 60mph in 3.5 seconds.

Conclusion

Owning one of these sports cars that are set to be unleashed in 2021 will be a great achievement on your part. That being said, a car’s impact isn’t fully felt if the stereo system is off.

You can revamp your car’s stereo today and get that mint sound that keeps you entertained while driving. Check out 99carstereo.com for the best car stereo systems.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines