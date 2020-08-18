New NASCAR Betting Partnership a Sign of Things to Come

By

As sports betting becomes legal in more American states, the activity continues to become more mainstream. Just a few days ago, NASCAR and BetMGM, a sports betting and iGaming platform, announced a multi-year sports betting partnership.

This is an indication of what is to come, across the board with American sports leagues. For now it’s all about partnering online, but once we get through this pandemic, and obviously that’s not going to be for a very long time, but when we do, we’ll see brick-and-mortar integration become commonplace.

You can get the current Grand Ivy bonus codes and bet with them online, but it won’t be long until you can also wager with them at the stadium, track, arena, etc. BetMGM will collaborate with NASCAR to create and promote new sports betting “experiences,” including the introduction of new in-race betting options, for racing fans all across the United States.

You’ll also see the development of fremium gaming and other specialized apps.

Said Scott Warfield, NASCAR Managing Director of Gaming: “We’re excited to have such an iconic brand on board to expand our offerings and deepen our engagement with the most passionate fans in sports.” Added Matt Prevost, BetMGM’s Chief Marketing Officer: “We’re excited to work with the NASCAR team to build immersive sports betting experiences that 21st-century racing fans crave.”

NASCAR was in an advantageous position when the coronavirus pandemic began due to the level of social distancing inherent in the sport. They also had iGaming, their eRacing wing running full steam for years on end already. So the transition to the virtual world was rather seamless.

It also placed them in a position to create new and develop further partnerships with casinos and online betting platforms.

The deal they struck here will serve a solid blueprint for other American professional sports leagues. This is a news story that went under the radar a bit, but it’s a deal announcement that should definitely not go overlooked.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.

You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.

